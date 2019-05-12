Police closed the Indiana Toll Road to all westbound traffic by the Calumet Avenue exit in Hammond after a seven-vehicle crash.
Six vehicles and a pick-up truck wrecked about 3:40 p.m. Sunday near the 5.1-mile marker not far from the Illinois state line, according to Indiana State Police. The crash resulted in an unspecified number of personal injuries but none were life-threatening.
The crash also resulted in a secondary crash after traffic backed up.
"The problem in this area is that there is construction on the Indiana Toll Road from the 10-mile marker to the Illinois State Line which takes traffic down to one lane," the Indiana State Police said in a news release. "The crash westbound occurred in the only lane of traffic opened."
Tow trucks at the scene moved vehicles, and police were working to get traffic moving. Indiana State Police were urging people to stay away from the area and find alternate ways to get where they're going.