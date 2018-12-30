Amid a spurt of slide-outs and vehicle accidents caused by icy roads Saturday morning, one pileup involved five vehicles on southbound I-94 near 173rd Street in South Holland, leaving one dead and sending three to area hospitals, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.
Police responded at 7:18 a.m. to the incident. Preliminary reports indicate a 2000 silver Chevrolet, driven by Manual Juarez, 51, of Chicago lost control on the ice and drove off the side of the roadway. Juarez and a 17-year-old male passenger, also from Chicago, were both thrown out of the vehicle after the crash, the release states.
Next, a 2004 red Jeep, driven by Geovanda Walker, 46, of Chicago also lost control on the ice and struck the concrete median barrier, coming to rest along the right shoulder. The 17-year-old passenger involved in the first accident assisted Walker out of her vehicle. Both the Chevrolet and Jeep remained on the right shoulder. Preliminary reports also indicate Juarez began to walk along the right shoulder, the release states.
Then, a 2007 tan Chevrolet, driven by Jesus Rivera-Medina, 63, of Chicago lost control and struck the concrete median barrier. A 2016 white Ford, driven by Michael Stewart, 36, of Cedar Lake followed after, spinning out, striking the concrete median barrier and then into Rivera-Medina's vehicle, the release states.
In between the time Rivera-Medina and Stewart collided, Manuel Juarez, who had been walking on the right shoulder, fell from the overpass to the ground below and suffered fatal injuries. The cause of the fall is currently under investigation, the release states.
Finally, a 2008 black Audi, driven by Lateasha Thomas, 27, of Sauk Village, lost control on the ice, struck the concrete median barrier and crashed into the 2004 red Jeep, the release states.
Rivera-Medina, Thomas and Walker were all transported to area hospitals. The vehicle crash is under investigation, the release states.