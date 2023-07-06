VALPARAISO — A proposed venue rental policy has been kicked back to the Porter County Commissioners for an overhaul.

The Porter County Expo Center, Memorial Opera House and County Fairgrounds are among the facilities covered by the proposed policy drafted by County Attorney Scott McClure.

The resolution called for colored wristbands to be required if alcohol is served at one of the county’s venues to identify minors who shouldn’t be served alcohol.

In addition, anyone 17 or under would need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian if alcohol is served at the event.

For all events, appropriate dress for a family-friendly venue would be required. That rules out nudity, visible underwear and the like. Clothing that promotes profanity, violence, drugs or criminal activities would be forbidden.

Profanity and violence wouldn’t be allowed.

Music would have to be quiet enough that it couldn’t be heard outside the venue, and profanity or offensive language would be forbidden.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, asked if Porter County Fair Director Dave Bagnall had been consulted. He hadn’t.

Music from the fair concerts is so loud that it can be heard for miles, including at her own house, Blaney said.

Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, asked if the fair could be exempted from the rules.

“They’re not exactly the same type of relationship,” McClure said.

Blaney also noted that 17-year-olds work the tables at the Tri-Kappa Taste of Valparaiso event. Would they need a parent or guardian with them?

“I hardly think of Tri-Kappa as a dangerous, scary place for a juvenile,” Blaney said.

And would Blaney’s 17-year-old son need parents to go along if he takes his girlfriend to a production at the Memorial Opera House, she asked.

“We have to be consistent. We can’t be cherry-picking” when alcohol is served, Biggs said. “We don’t own these buildings individually. They’re owned by the public.”

Blaney said that as a parent she can handle her kids herself.

"I don’t need the government to tell me where we can and cannot be,” Blaney said.

A drag show planned May 20 at the Porter County Expo Center was canceled after organizers received threats of violence.

Rogue Syndicate, an organizer of offbeat events and entertainment, had planned to have a drag show as part of its Halfway to Halloween Market at the Expo Center in Valparaiso.

It's been hosting events at the Expo for four years but ran into controversy this time after a Facebook post circulated that mentioned children under 12 would be admitted for free to the event.

Porter County Expo Director Lori Daly said the event had been held for years without any previous incident or complaint.

“Ten years ago, we didn’t have drag shows,” Biggs said. At a previous meeting, concerned individuals complained about drag shows at the Expo Center. Others defended them, saying they’re humorous, not sexual.

“We’ve got to prepare ourselves for the inevitable,” Biggs said.

The commissioners tabled the resolution to talk with Bagnall and Daly for additional input.