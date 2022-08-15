Vet Rock concert benefits DAV

CROWN POINT — First United Methodist Church is sponsoring Vet Rock Aug. 26, a free concert to benefit the Disabled Americans Veterans chapters in Hammond, Crown Point and Valparaiso.

It's from 6-10:30 p.m. on the lawn of the church at 352 S. Main St. in Crown Point and features Mr. Funnyman and Nawty.

The Crown Point High School Chorale will sing the national anthem and Operation Combat Bikesaver is planning a motorcycle ride-in.

Operation Combat Bikesaver is a nonprofit organization committed to lowering the suicide rates of Veterans by providing a therapeutic motorcycle workshop for those Veterans suffering from PTSD / TBI / and/or depression.

There will be food trucks. Popcorn and refreshments will be available. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair.