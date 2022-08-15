 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Vet Rock concert benefits DAV

  • 0

CROWN POINT — First United Methodist Church is sponsoring Vet Rock Aug. 26, a free concert to benefit the Disabled Americans Veterans chapters in Hammond, Crown Point and Valparaiso.

It's from 6-10:30 p.m. on the lawn of the church at 352 S. Main St. in Crown Point and features Mr. Funnyman and Nawty.

The Crown Point High School Chorale will sing the national anthem and Operation Combat Bikesaver is planning a motorcycle ride-in.

Operation Combat Bikesaver is a nonprofit organization committed to lowering the suicide rates of Veterans by providing a therapeutic motorcycle workshop for those Veterans suffering from PTSD / TBI / and/or depression.

There will be food trucks. Popcorn and refreshments will be available. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! French freediver breaks world record by diving down nearly 394 feet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts