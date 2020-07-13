Veteran Democratic precinct committeeman Leon Repay dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond lost a memorable Democratic Party precinct committeeman last weekend.

Leon Repay, who represented Hammond 1-3 for decades, died, city Councilman and city Democratic chairman David Woerple said Monday.

“He was an old school committeeman who knew everybody in his district and greeted everybody outside the polling place,” Woerple recalled.

Woerple said Committeewoman Sandy Coartage, also died this weekend. He said neither death was COVID-19 related.

Repay was a cousin of Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay and Dan Repay, a former Hammond city councilman.

He is remembered for his involvement with the Woodmar Little League and the Hessville Viper banquets.

He worked for three decades as a building engineer at the Hammond Civic Center.

Woerple said Leon Repay was always willing to help anyone hoping to meet the performers at the Center’s music and sports events. “He was a very giving person.”

City Councilwoman Janet Venecz said, "As tall as he was, his dedication to the city of Hammond was taller than that. Anything that needed to be done for the city, he was more than willing to do.