MERRILLVILLE — The town will have a new clerk-treasurer in 2020.
Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey, a Democrat, on Friday withdrew his name as a candidate in the primary.
Guernsey, 75, said his age was a factor in the decision. He believes it's time for someone younger to run the clerk-treasurer's office.
After finishing his political career, Guernsey plans to put a stronger focus on his businesses, Genos Trailer Sales and Genos Storage, he said.
Guernsey said serving in the clerk-treasurer position has been challenging at times, and he believes Merrillville's financial situation has improved significantly during his three terms in office.
He said he inherited a variety of financial issues when he became the town's clerk-treasurer in 2008.
That included a situation in which Rosemary Barath, a former Merrillville bookkeeper, stole nearly $300,000 in town funds.
The theft occurred prior to Guernsey taking office.
Barath was sentenced in the theft in 2008, and multiple methods were used to attempt to recoup the money she stole. That included a reverse mortgage, Guernsey said.
“We came pretty close to getting it all back” before Barath died in 2011, he said.
Guernsey said he has worked closely with the Town Council on fiscal matters, and that collaboration has helped bring financial stability to the municipality.
Town Councilwoman Chrissy Barron and former Councilman Andrew Sylwestrowicz are remaining candidates in the Democratic primary after Guernsey removed himself from the race.