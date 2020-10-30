Veteran TV reporter still learning on the job

After 35 years of covering popes, presidents and sex offenders, Mary Ann Ahern admits she’s still learning the business.
“Be open. Don’t think you know it all,” said Ahern, a political reporter for NBC5 Chicago. “Whether you’re 20 or 60, you have something to bring to the table, and I hope that’s recognized.”
Speaking via Zoom Thursday from her daughter’s home, Ahern addressed the Leadership Institute at Purdue University Northwest’s “Food for Thought” Lunch and Lead seminar. This series draws leaders from varied economic sectors to share their experiences.
A product of Northwest Indiana who attended Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Ahern outlined a career that covers motherhood, high school English teacher, Atlanta reporter, and finally to Chicago, where her church beat eventually led to covering politics nationally and locally.
Ahern’s comments followed the Leadership Institute’s format of taking a “whole person” approach to leadership.
“The idea is that we operate in multiple domains in our lives that cross over in different ways,” said Dr. Rachel Clapp-Smith, PNW professor for leadership and academic director of the institute.
For Ahern, her life story can be summed up: “I haven’t done it yet, but I’ll try. If you’re not on the bus, get off.”
Abuse story a challenge
Having broken the story about Chicago clergy sex abuse in 1991, Ahern, a cradle Catholic, noted, “It was tough, but at the same time I sort of knew the rules, but I could not put my head in the sand and say it did not happen.”
In 1995, while other reporters were assigned to the Clinton sex scandal, Ahern covered Pope John Paul II’s visit to Cuba for 80 NBC affiliates.
Then came 2006, and with NBC’s political reporter retiring, Ahern utilized her religion reporting experiences to move into a new desk. Due to COVID-19, she has not been in that desk since mid-March.
Ahern has since covered three Chicago mayors and several U.S. presidents. “I still love the chase, the competition,” she said, adding, “It’s not always best to be first; it’s best to be right.”
One way to avoid “fake news,” she said, is “have reputable news sources in your daily news feed.”
Driven yet shy, Ahern confessed, “I still have self-doubt. I’m constantly learning. When you think you know it all, that’s the time to walk away.”
