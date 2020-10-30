Veteran TV reporter still learning on the job

Abuse story a challenge

Having broken the story about Chicago clergy sex abuse in 1991, Ahern, a cradle Catholic, noted, “It was tough, but at the same time I sort of knew the rules, but I could not put my head in the sand and say it did not happen.”

In 1995, while other reporters were assigned to the Clinton sex scandal, Ahern covered Pope John Paul II’s visit to Cuba for 80 NBC affiliates.

Then came 2006, and with NBC’s political reporter retiring, Ahern utilized her religion reporting experiences to move into a new desk. Due to COVID-19, she has not been in that desk since mid-March.

Ahern has since covered three Chicago mayors and several U.S. presidents. “I still love the chase, the competition,” she said, adding, “It’s not always best to be first; it’s best to be right.”

One way to avoid “fake news,” she said, is “have reputable news sources in your daily news feed.”

Driven yet shy, Ahern confessed, “I still have self-doubt. I’m constantly learning. When you think you know it all, that’s the time to walk away.”

