 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Veteran Winfield leader steps aside after 11 years

  • 0
Veteran Winfield leader steps aside after 11 years

Outgoing Winfield Town Council President Gerald Stiener, left, is presented an appreciation plaque by Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.

 Deborah Laverty, The Times

WINFIELD — Gerald Stiener's service to the town was recapped last week at the veteran leader's final Town Council meeting. 

Stiener, who served on the council for 11 years, most of it as its leader, said goodbye on Tuesday.

"It's really been a big team effort," he said, describing his longtime public service.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The Republican didn't seek reelection and said earlier in the year that he was retiring from public office.

Michael Lambert, a former Winfield town councilman, and Zachary Beaver, who was first elected in 2019, were elected Nov. 8 to fill two at-large positions, including Stiener's.

A video, created by Town Councilman David Anderson, showcased Stiener's career. 

"You will be missed. We will miss your leadership. Thank you for all of your service," Anderson said.

People are also reading…

Stiener, who grew up in Winfield, hired several department heads, including Nick Bellar, the town administrator/planning and zoning administrator, and Town Attorney David Austgen.

He also also instrumental in forming the town in 1993, establishing its police department and hiring Town Marshal Dan Ball.

"We were told we couldn't do it. And we did," Stiener said.

Winfield's police department will soon have eight officers.

Stiener thanked the department heads, fellow councilmen and Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.

"You keep track of the money," Stiener said to Anderson.

In other business, the Town Council approved a 3% increase for the Winfield EMS, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Rates for basic life support will be $746.75 for residents and $932.15 for nonresidents.

Other new fees include:

  • Advanced life support, level 1: $952.75 for residents, $1,261.75 for nonresidents.
  • Advanced life support, level 2: $1,133 for residents, $1,390 for non-residents.
  • Mileage: $16.48 for residents and nonresidents.
  • BLS treatment no transport: $18.25 for residents and nonresidents.
  • ALS treatment, no transport fee: $360.50 for residents and nonresidents.

There's no stopping progress in Winfield even in the midst of a pandemic, town officials say.
0 Comments
1
2
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Winfield tackling flooding problem

Winfield tackling flooding problem

Town Council President Gerald Stiener said officials have obtained $200,000 in funding through the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission to help cover expenses for the work.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts