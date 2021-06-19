Veterans biking across country make stop in Hebron

Waters said their journey began from the steps of the U.S. Capitol on May 26, less than six months after the insurrection there. The Capitol Police officers might not have noticed the bear spray on their bikes or chose to ignore it, so the journey’s beginning was uneventful, he said.

“We haven’t been bitten by dogs yet or chased by bears,” Waters said, but there have been some adventures.

Near Marion, Indiana, Waters gave first aid to a biker who had a serious accident and had to be hospitalized, he said. It was challenging trying to pinpoint the location for the 911 dispatcher because he wasn’t entirely sure where he was, Waters said. A young woman from that area who stopped by helped Waters get a closer approximation of their location so the ambulance could find them.

“Forty-eight degrees in western Maryland in the rain was kind of frustrating,” too, but Waters and Cook powered through it.

Waters, 56, said he thought he would be the slowest of the group but has kept up with Cook, 34. Also riding the route are Allison and Alan Garrigus, Navy veterans from Greenville, South Carolina, and Joseph De La Garza, a Navy veteran from Laguna Vista, Texas.