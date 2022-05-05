Veterans group honors Merrillville police officers

MERRILLVILLE — A local veterans organization credits Merrillville police officers for their swift action to locate a missing veteran who was potentially suicidal.

Jason Zaideman, founder of Operation Combat Bikesaver, last week presented the organization’s Brotherhood Award to Merrillville officers Andrew Germonprez, Kwata Osborne, Matt Reynolds, Sean Leto and Curtis Minchuk.

Zaideman said a local veteran became missing on April 2, just days after Zaideman brought the person out of a psychiatric ward for mental health services.

“We had reason to believe this individual was going to possibly harm himself," he said.

Zaideman headed to the veteran’s home, but the veteran wasn’t there. After contacting 911, Merrillville officers arrived on scene and located the individual after a search.

“It felt like five minutes,” Zaideman said. “It was so quick.”

During the Town Council meeting, Zaideman presented an award to the Police Department and issued Brotherhood Awards to the police officers for their “outstanding emergency response” to assist a veteran in crisis.

“The selflessness, the attention to detail and the sense of urgency to find this veteran, to keep this veteran from making the wrong decision, was just above and beyond,” he said.

Zaideman said the Brotherhood Award is typically given to veterans during an annual Operation Combat Bikesaver event, and the Merrillville officers are deserving of the honor.

“Your actions remind us that military service members’ dedication to our country is directly in line with the devotion first responders share in protecting their communities day in and out,” Zaideman said. “This shared brotherhood between military and first responders is a bond few may realize exists.”

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said Merrillville officers are committed to the community, and the department is appreciative of the recognition.

“It just goes to show you this is something they do on a daily basis,” Cuttino said of his officers. “Putting a positive face for the town of Merrillville.”

