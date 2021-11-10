Veterans honored with variety of events

Veterans will be honored throughout the area Thursday with a variety of events, services and a documentary viewing party.

The documentary viewing party is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Barn at County Line Orchard, 200 S. County Line Road in Hobart.

Sponsor Leon Wolek, who founded Leon's Heroes, holds area races and events to promote patriotism and to honor the U.S. Military, veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

The nationally broadcast documentary focuses on the 2021 Leon's Triathlon held on the anniversary of D-Day, the 2021 Leon's Obstacle Course held on the 9-11 anniversary and historic clips from past wars

"It's a marvelous documentary on why we should never forget our history and the battles of those who served our country," Wolek said.

The Chesterton Brewery will serve beer and Gelsosomo's will offer pizza.

It's not necessary to pay for a table or seat to participate in the viewing party. Donations are being accepted and those who attend need to RSVP because space is limited.

For reservations or more information, call Leon at 219-263-8345 or email leonstriathalon@aol.com.