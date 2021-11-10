Veterans honored with variety of events

Veterans will be honored throughout the area Thursday with a variety of events, services and a documentary viewing party.
The documentary viewing party is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Barn at County Line Orchard, 200 S. County Line Road in Hobart.
Sponsor Leon Wolek, who founded Leon's Heroes, holds area races and events to promote patriotism and to honor the U.S. Military, veterans, first responders and law enforcement.
The nationally broadcast documentary focuses on the 2021 Leon's Triathlon held on the anniversary of D-Day, the 2021 Leon's Obstacle Course held on the 9-11 anniversary and historic clips from past wars
"It's a marvelous documentary on why we should never forget our history and the battles of those who served our country," Wolek said.
The Chesterton Brewery will serve beer and Gelsosomo's will offer pizza.
It's not necessary to pay for a table or seat to participate in the viewing party. Donations are being accepted and those who attend need to RSVP because space is limited.
For reservations or more information, call Leon at 219-263-8345 or email leonstriathalon@aol.com.
A Veterans Day Observance is from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso.
All are invited to honor military veterans.
There will be a recitation of the names inscribed on the Duty & Sacrifice monument, which pays tribute to those from the Valparaiso area who gave their lives in the service of our country.
Call 219-462-5144 for more information.
American Legion Post 20 along with the city of Crown Point and the Lake Courthouse Foundation will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday on the east side steps of the Lake County Courthouse, 101 S. Court St., Crown Point.
Speakers include Kevin Dvorak and Joe Powers, with the American Legion, and Mayor David Uran.
For more information, call 219-662-3290.
The Schererville Parks Department, the VFW and the American Legion invite the public to a day of remembering those who served and fought with the Armed Forces.
The event is from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the War Memorial, 25 E. Joliet St., Schererville.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Schererville Town Court.
The 29th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony in LaPorte is presented by the Mayor’s Veterans Committee, which invites the public to help honor veterans at this special event, hosted by the LaPorte Mayor’s Office.
It's from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte.