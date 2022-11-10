Veterans to be honored at events, services across Region

Veterans will be honored throughout the area Friday with a variety of events, services and the unveiling of the new American Legion Plaza in downtown Hammond.
The public is encouraged to attend a Tribute to Our Troops from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday in downtown Hammond at the intersection of Douglas Street and Lyman Avenue.
The intersection is where the Monon and Erie Lackawanna trails are located.
Vietnam veterans reflected on their service during the inaugural Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony Tuesday at the service memorial at Foundation Meadows.
"This is the first tribute of this kind in Indiana to be placed on a bike path in honor of our troops who have served military operations and continue serving," said Ernie Dillon of the American Legion Hammond Victory Post 168.
The event is presented by the American Legion Hammond Victory Post 168 in conjunction with the Veteran's Views radio show and its sponsors.
Those in attendance will include the members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and members of the Indiana National Guard.
The ceremony will include speeches and concludes with a 21-gun salute and "Taps" played by the Hammond Police Department Honor Guard.
Parking is available at the federal courthouse along Douglas Street.
In case of inclement weather, the dedication will take place at American Legion Hammond Victory Post 168 at 6849 Columbia Ave., Hammond.
Other Veterans Day events in the area on Friday include the following:
Crown Point
The City of Crown Point and American Legion Post 20 join in celebrating Veterans Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the east side steps of the historic Lake County Courthouse.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the rotunda of the courthouse.
“Every year, we look forward to honoring the men and women who answer the call to fight for our freedoms. This ceremony is a small way to say, ‘thank you,’ to all the servicemen and women,” Mayor Pete Land said.
The city has passed an executive order allowing full-time city employees who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to take a day off. Signed in 2019, the order allows those employees to request off work "at any time, for any reason," as long as their supervisor approves it.
Kevin Dvorak, commander of American Legion Post 20, said Post 20 has honored veterans since its inception and invited the community to keep with its long-standing tradition on Veterans Day.
Cake and lunch will be served to all veterans; the community is welcome, Dvorak said.
Speakers include Mayor Pete Land; Post 20 Cmdr. Kevin Dvorak; Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Jose Diaz; and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.
Valparaiso
Valparaiso's observance is from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso.
All are invited to honor military veterans.
There will be a recitation of the names inscribed on the Duty and Sacrifice monument, which pays tribute to those from the Valparaiso area who gave their lives in the service of our country.
Schererville
The Schererville Parks Department, the VFW and the American Legion invite the public to a day of remembering those who served and fought with the Armed Forces.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial, 25 E. Joliet St., Schererville.
In anticipation of inclement weather, the service will be held in the court area of the police department located across the street from the War Memorial.
St. John
Lake Central High School, at 8400 Wicker Avenue in St. John, will host a Veterans Day breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday followed by a presentation at 9 a.m. in the auditorium.
The public is invited to attend both events.
More than 300 veterans and 3,000 students typically attended Lake Central’s annual Veterans Day presentation, which was on hiatus for a few years because of COVID, said Marty Dzieglowicz, veteran and past state commander of the American Legion.
He and his wife, Rose Ann Dzieglowicz, a former state president of the American Legion Auxiliary, will present a tribute to POWs and MIAs.
Vietnam veteran Pat O’Donnell, who served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, will give a talk. O’Donnell serves on the American Legion’s legislative committee, helped develop the Veterans Court in Lake County and is one of the host anchors on Veteran's Views, a radio show that has aired for the past 10 years on WJOB.
The Veterans Day event also will include a posting of the colors ceremony, choir performance and bagpipe performance.
LaPorte
The 35th annual Veterans Day Ceremony in LaPorte is presented by the Mayor's Veterans Committee at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte.
Coffee and donuts for veterans will be served from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. prior to the ceremony.
Veterans' service honored at Stoney Run memorial
Veterans salute the flag during the Star Spangled Banner and Pledge of Allegiance Saturday morning at Stoney Run County Park during a Veterans Day ceremony.
Dan Shelton, The Times
Veterans' service honored at Stoney Run memorial
Erine Komasinski, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee president, welcomed residents to a pre-Veterans Day service Saturday morning at the Stoney Run County Park Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Dan Shelton, The Times
Veterans 'gave up something for their county'
Courtney Jurick, Miss Duneland, sings the national anthem Saturday at the Veterans Day service at Stoney Run County Park.
Dan Shelton, The Times
Veterans Day
Eric Baggett and Bob Rettig salute the wreath and the memorial at the Stoney Run County Park Saturday morning during a Veteran's Day ceremony.
Dan Shelton
Patriotic tunes strike chord at vets memorial
Soprano Brenda Roberts, a Lowell native, sings the "Star Spangled Banner" at Sunday's Veterans Day service at the Lansing Airport Veterans Memorial.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Veterans Day
The Invocation/Prayer for our Troops was given by Deacon Jim Detloff, St. Emeric Church at the Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard Veterans Day Service Dedicated to the 200th Anniversary of our Nation's National Anthem on Sunday afternoon.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Lansing veterans
A 21 gun salute was performed by the US Department of Defense Memorial Honor Guard at the Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard's Veterans Day Service Dedicated to the 200th Anniversary of our Nation's National Anthem on Sunday afternoon.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Veterans Day
Veterans Day Welcome is given by Rich Dominiak, Honor Guard Coordinator to the Lanssing Veterana Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard Veterans Day Service, Dedicated to the 200th Anniversary of our Nation;s National Anthem a the Lansing Airport Veterans Memorial on Sunday afternoon.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Veterans Day
Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard member, John Nnicholson salutes the US Army flag as its raised by Debbie Alttilbers for the raisins of the 5 services flags and the POW/MIA Flag at the start of the Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard's Veterans Day Service dedicated to the 200th Anniversary of our Nation's National Athem on Sunday afternoon.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Patriotic tunes strike chord at vets memorial
The Rev. William McFarlane, pastor at St. Ann Parish, gives a final blessing to all attending Sunday's Veterans Day service in front of the Lansing Airport Veterans Memorial. The service was dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the national anthem.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Veterans Day
The oldest veteran at the Lansing Veterans Memorial Cerermonial Honor Guard's Veterans Day Service Dedicated to the 200th Anniversary of our Nation's National Anthem, Michael Giba at 94 years of age.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Valparaiso Rotary Club Veteran's Day Program
Miguel Rosario, director of bands for Valparaiso High School directs band members Monday during the Valparaiso Rotary Club's 16th Annual Veteran's Day Program at Strongbow Inn. The band has been performing at the event for 15 years.
John Luke, The Times
Middle school students honor local veterans
The American Legion Post 94 Honor Guard is pictured with essay contest winner Gabrielle Morales, who spoke at Monday's Veterans Day convocation at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso.
Provided
Middle school students honor local veterans
Paul Trapp, a grandparent and veteran, right, poses with grandson Nate Smith and daughter Joanna Smith on Monday at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School Veterans Day convocation.
Provided
Middle school students honor local veterans
Michael Chayhitz, left, poses with retired Maj. Thomas White on Monday at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School Veterans Day convocation. Chayhitz wrote an essay about his grandfather's military service and read the essay at the convocation. White, who served in Iraq, was the keynote speaker.
Provided
Thomas Jeffereson Middle School students honor local veterans
The Thomas Jefferson Middle School band performed Monday at the schools Veterans Day convocation.
John Scheibel, The Times
Veterans Day
Members of the American Legion Calumet Memorial Post 330, VFW Ehinger Bros. Post 8141 and Lansing Veterans Memorial Honor Guard permorm a one-gun salute at the beginning of the Veterans Day Ceremony held at the veterans memorial on the grounds of the former Wentworth Woods Shopping Center.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Veterans Day
Marilyn Schultz, President VFW Post 8141 Auxilliary sings the National Anthem at the start of the Aerican Legion Calumet Memorial Post 330, the VFW Ehinger Bros. Post 8141 and the city of Calumet City sponsored Veterans Day ceremony held at the veterans memorial on the grounds of the former Wentworth Woods Shopping Center.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Veterans Day
Marilyn Schultz, President VFW Post 8141 Auxilliary sings God Bless America at the conclusion of the Aerican Legion Calumet Memorial Post 330, the VFW Ehinger Bros. Post 8141 and the city of Calumet City sponsored Veterans Day ceremony held at the veterans memorial on the grounds of the former Wentworth Woods Shopping Center.
JIM BIS PHOTOS
Veterans Day
Bob Bowie, of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 20, plays taps during Crown Point's Veterans Day service at the old Lake County Courthouse.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Veterans Day
People say the pledge of allegiance during Crown Point's Veterans Day service at the old Lake County Courthouse.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Valparaiso Veterans Day Ceremony
Carol Costakis, left, reads some of the names of veterans on the Duty & Sacrifice monument which is devoted to military service people from the Valpo area who gave their lives in the service of their country. Despite the rain and cold, about 75 people attended Valaparaiso's annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows park Tuesday. After reciting the names of veterans, officials placed a wreath at the base of the monument to honor them.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso Veterans Day Ceremony
Doug Pierce reads some of the names inscribed on the Duty & Sacrifice monument in Valparaiso's Foundation Meadows park at the Service Memorial Tuesday as part of Valparaiso's annual Veterans Day Ceremony. At center is John Seibert, Valparaiso Parks Depratment director, and Carol Costakis at right.
John Luke, The Times
Veterans Day
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 members, from left, Pat Klaas, Connie Beller, Barbara Sales, and Mary Ann Graden, put away flags after Crown Point's Veterans Day service at the old Lake County Courthouse.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Veterans Day
People listen to an address during Crown Point's Veterans Day service at the old Lake County Courthouse.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Valparaiso Veterans Day Ceremony
A wreath is placed at the base of the Duty & Sacrifice monument during Valparaiso's annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday at the Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park. Participants also read the names of the veterans inscribed on the monument that is devoted to military service people from the Valparaiso area who gave their lives in the service of their country.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso Veterans Day Ceremony
Valparaiso Police Capt. Michael DeHaven, left, and Det. Sgt. Jeff Balon, raise the American flag during Valparaiso's annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday at the Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows park.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso Veterans Day Ceremony
Despite the rain and cold, about 50 people attended the annual Veteran's Day Ceremony on Tuesday at the Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows park.
John Luke, The Times
Portage Veterans Day ceremony
World War II veteran Ed Gottschling salutes while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance along with about 200 other people who gathered Tuesday at Woodland Park for the annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 260, VFW and the city of Portage.
John Luke, The Times
Portage Veterans Day ceremony
Porter Superior Court Judge Julia Jent speaks to about 200 people who gathered Tuesday at Woodland Park for the annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 260, VFW and the City of Portage. State Representative Chuck Mosely, left, and American Legion Champlain Rev. Robert Gerstenberg are seated at left.
John Luke, The Times
Portage Veterans Day ceremony
Porter Superior Court Judge Julia Jent applauds as students from Crisman Elementary School raise their hands after she asked how many of them knew a veteran during the annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 260, VFW and the city of Portage Tuesday at Woodland Park.
John Luke, The Times
Portage Veterans Day ceremony
Porter Superior Court Judge Julia Jent speaks to about 200 people who gathered at Woodland Park on Tuesday for the annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 260, VFW and the city of Portage.
John Luke, The Times
Wild art from annual chili luncheon at American Legion Post 260
Barb Luscow, of the American Legion Post 260 Ladies Auxiliary, dishes up a bowl of chili for friend and fellow Ladies Auxiliary member Juanite Viera Tuesday during the post's annual free chili luncheon for veterans and community members in the post's hall. Luscow prepared the meal, which was was preceded by Portage's annual Veteran's Day program at Woodland Park.
John Luke, The Times
111414-nws-VUveterans
A color guard formed of Valparaiso University student ROTC members folds the POW/MIA flag during Valparaiso University's Veteran's Day Observance Ceremony at the University's Center for the Arts.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
111414-nws-VUveterans
The Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band plays during Valparaiso University's Veteran's Day Observance Ceremony at the University's Center for the Arts.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
111414-nws-VUveterans
Marine veteran Wilberto Mendoza, center, and Army veteran Gerardo Paredes, left, stand during the playing of "Armed Forces on Parade" by the Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band during Valparaiso University's Veteran's Day Observance Ceremony at the University's Center for the Arts.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
111414-nws-VUveterans
Valparaiso University students who are Notre Dame ROTC members bow their heads in prayer during Valparaiso University's Veteran's Day Observance Ceremony at the University's Center for the Arts.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Students and staff salute U.S. veterans
Students and staff at John Wood Elementary School in Merrillville create a human U.S. flag on Veterans Day as a way to show how proud they are of the men and women who have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Provided by John Wood Elementary School
Students show vets support
Sophia Rodriguez, 5, right, along with her classmates applaud veterans as the enter the gym during the Veterans Day ceremony for all active and retired military veterans at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point.
JOHN SMIERCIAK, The Times
Students show vets support
Principal Tom Ruiz along with the student body applauds veterans Friday as they enter during the Veterans Day ceremony for all active and retired military veterans at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point.
JOHN SMIERCIAK, The Times
Students show vets support
Veterans enter the gym Friday as the entire student body stands and applauds during the Veterans Day ceremony for all active and retired military veterans at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point.
JOHN SMIERCIAK
Students show vets support
Veterans enter the gym as the entire student body stands and applauds at Friday's Veterans Day ceremonyat St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point.
JOHN SMIERCIAK
Students show vets support
Veterans listen to speakers Friday during the Veterans Day ceremony for all active and retired military veterans at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point.
JOHN SMIERCIAK, The Times
Students show vets support
Retired Marine Capt. Robert Scott speaks about his service in Iraq during the Veterans Day ceremony Friday for all active and retired military veterans at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point.
JOHN SMIERCIAK
Students show vets support
Douglas Gutjahr 10, posts the colors during the Veterans Day ceremony Friday for all active and retired military veterans at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point.
JOHN SMIERCIAK
Students show vets support
Retired Marine Capt. Robert Scott sits with fellow veterans listening to speakers during Friday's Veterans Day ceremony at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point.
JOHN SMIERCIAK
Ross Boy Scouts Veterans Day
Jerry Ross Boy Scouts lead the Veterans Day celebration.
Photo provided
RossVeterans Day children waving flags
Jerry Ross Elementary School students show their pride.
Photo provided
Iddings Elementary School makes Veterans Day a banner event
Iddings Elementary School students, from left, Alyssa Walton, Tajah Adams, Quinton Sanchez and Jazmariah Lee, present a banner during a Veterans Day program at the Merrillville school.
Provided by Iddings Elementary School
Veterans Day celebration
Crisman Elementary staff and students gathered in the gym to celebrate Veteran’s Day in Portage. During the ceremony one student received a big surprise. Terri Thomas’ Uncle surprised her by showing up at the school. Her uncle is Private First Class Davis of the United States Army.
Photo provided
Iddings Elementary School makes Veterans Day a banner event
Principal Sandra Hillan presents military veteran Christina Defries with a certificate of appreciation during the Iddings Elementary School Veterans Day program for the family members of students.
Provided by Iddings Elementary School
Iddings Elementary School makes Veterans Day a banner event
Merrillville alumnus and former Jr. ROTC Unit member Sgt. Dennis Barsich, left, meets with Major Guy Rainey from Merrillville High School's Jr. ROTC program during the Veterans Day program at Iddings Elementary School.
Provided by Iddings Elementary School
Veterans share stories at lunch in their honor
Hartsfield Village Assisted Living in Munster hosted 14 men and two women at a Veterans Day luncheon held to honor in a special way all residents who are military veterans. Representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, each veteran shared a little about themselves and what division they served in. The oldest veteran in attendance was Chet Toren, 94, who received a box of chocolates, while the youngest, Harry Peck, is 79.
Provided by Hartsfield Village
Veterans share stories at lunch in their honor
Alfred Carollo, who wore his VFW Post 2697 jacket designating him as the post chaplain, shared a prayer for all at the Veterans Day luncheon hosted by Hartsfield Village Assisted Living in Munster. "It was so great to see them share with each other their amazing stories," said Recreational Director Kathy Morris. "Wish we could honor them every day for their sacrifice, courage and love they gave to the U.S.
Provided by Hartsfield Village
School hosts Veterans Day ceremony
Kindergartner Addison Karagias and her father, Ted Karagias, a captain in the U.S. Air Force, stand with others at St. John the Evangelist School for the band's performance of the National Anthem at the St. John school's Veterans Day program.
Courtesy of Renee Rodimel
Veterans share stories at lunch in their honor
The oldest women veteran at Hartsfield Village Assisted Living in Munster, who served in the Women's Army Corps, is Lillian Bess. She was among 16 who shared a Veterans Day lunch and received a special gift.
Provided by Hartsfield Village
Veterans Day Garcia
(From left) Mr. Jose Garcia, served in the United States Army in Vietnam, stands with his son Jose Garcia, Jr, who served in the Navy in Desert Storm and granddaughter Our Lady of Grace second grader Joey Garcia.
Photo provided
Honoring veterans
112614veterans1 Provided Myers Elementary celebrated and honored those who make the ultimate sacrifice- veterans. Students learned and memorized songs, put on a hand bell performance, and spoke of Veterans Day and what it is all about. The Portage High School ROTC performed for the students and veterans. At the end of the program, each veteran in attendance had their name announced, along with their Myers student. They then came up to the stage and were recognized for all that they have done for the country.
Honoring veterans
112614veterans1 Provided Myers Elementary celebrated and honored those who make the ultimate sacrifice- veterans. Students learned and memorized songs, put on a hand bell performance, and poke of Veterans Day and what it is all about. The Portage High School ROTC performed for the students and Veterans. At the end of the program, each Veteran in attendance had their name announced, along with their Myers student. They then came up to the stage and were recognized for all that they have done for our country.
Second-graders host special guests on Veterans Day
Second-graders sing "The Star Spangled Banner" to begin the Veterans Day program at Forest Ridge Academy in Schererville, front row from left, Emma Cappas, Kai Stash, William Bloom, Ethan Ruddell, Brogan Borst, Ayush Mishra, and Grace Cappas, middle row, Laila Crowley, Tre Wainwright, Raegan Monk, Lina ElSamad and Ian Hostalek, and back row, Jayden Kaufman, Johanna Eskew, Milan Alavanja, Maya Kaakaji, Dylan Burns, William Tarin and Colin Johnson.
Provided by Forest Ridge Academy
Munster students learn the reason for Veterans Day
Greeting Sgt. Tim Thomas, third from right, at Munster High School's Veterans Day presentation are, from left, students Zack Simic, Connor Zunica, Yiorgo Karnezis, Sam Plate and Alex Mis. Thomas and Commander Frank Darrington spoke to U.S. History classes at Munster High School on Veterans Day.
Provided by Munster High School
Second-graders host special guests on Veterans Day
Military veterans, from left, Robert Sliger, Ronald Hlad, Tony Valdivieso and Darrell Matson, each received a rose during a Veterans Day program at Forest Ridge Academy in Schererville.
Provided by Forest Ridge Academy
Munster students learn the reason for Veterans Day
Commander Frank Darrington, left, and Sgt. Tim Thomas enjoy a lunch break with Student Government members after giving presentations to all the U.S. History classes on Veterans Day at Munster High School.
Provided by Munster High School
Crown Point school welcomes veterans Friday
Veterans enter the St. Mary Catholic Community School gym to a standing ovation at last year's Veterans Day salute. This year, all military veterans are invited to St. Mary Catholic Community School, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, on Friday. The students and staff will honor veterans with a special program at 9 a.m., followed by coffee and doughnuts in Hammes Hall. All veterans and their families are welcome. Call (219) 663-0676 for more information.
Provided by St. Mary Catholic Community School
Veterans honored during service at park
Liam Halaschak, 3, leans on his grandfather Joseph Halaschak's arm during the Veterans Day service on Saturday at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
Chris Carlton, detachment commander of the Sons of The American Legion, speaks during the Veterans Day service on Saturday at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
A group listens to the Veterans Day service on Saturday at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
Liam Halaschak, 3, watches the Veterans Day service with his grandfather Joseph Halaschak during the Veterans Day service on Saturday at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
Andrea Ward, 17, of the Wolffgang choir, sings "God Bless America" during Saturday's Veterans Day service at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
Dan Moran, general manager of the Calumet Park Cemetery, and the Department of Defense Honor Guard unveil the Vietnam fallen soldier memorial after the Veterans Day service on Saturday at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
A member of the Department of Defense Honor Guard salutes during the Veterans Day service on Saturday at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
Ricardo Coy, of the Department of Defense Honor Guard, plays taps during Saturday's Veterans Day service at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
Veterans stand near the fall foliage and the maiden grass of Stoney Run County Park and listen to the Veterans Day service on Saturday.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
Veteran Ricardo Co, listens to the Veterans Day service on Saturday at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Veterans honored during service at park
American Legion First District Chaplain Don Spiller gives a reading during Saturday's Veterans Day service at Stoney Run County Park.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
Dogs offer vets 'buddy,' calming influence
Christy Rodriguez, of Blue Island, performs the national anthem at the start of a Veterans Day service Sunday at the Veterans Memorial at the Lansing Airport.
Monte Martin
Dogs offer vets 'buddy,' calming influence
Fred Vanstrom, of Rolling Meadows, holds Flex, a comfort dog for veterans, while talking to Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard member Dave Conlee, of Griffith, prior to the start of a Veterans Day service Sunday at the Lansing Airport.
Monte Martin
Dogs offer vets 'buddy,' calming influence
Participants stand at attention during Sunday's Veterans Day service at the Lansing Airport.
Monte Martin
Dogs offer vets 'buddy,' calming influence
Army veteran Ryan Tinsley, of Crown Point, spends time Sunday with his dog, Charlie, prior to a Veterans Day service at the Veterans Memorial at the Lansing Municipal Airport.
Monte Martin
Dogs offer vets 'buddy,' calming influence
Jose Terrazas, 5, of Lansing, plays with Teddy, a therapy dog, at a Veterans Day service Sunday at the Veterans Memorial at the Lansing Municipal Airport.
Monte Martin
Dogs offer vets 'buddy,' calming influence
A large group assembled on Sunday for a Veterans Day Service held at the Veterans Memorial at the Lansing Municipal Airport.
Monte Martin
Geisen hosts vets again
Korean War Air Force veteran Gene Rust gets a Medal of Honor and a hug Monday from Indiana Patriot Guard member Laverne Sprague at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at the Geisen Reception Centre in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins
Geisen hosts vets again
Air Force veteran Gus Losos, of Crown Point, and other veterans were treated to dinner at the annual Veterans Day Dinner Monday at the Geisen Reception Centre in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins
Geisen hosts vets again
Air Force veteran Gus Losos, of Crown Point, right, chats with Navy veteran Fernando Ramos, of Winfield, on Monday at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at the Geisen Reception Centre in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins
Geisen hosts vets again
Air Force veteran Gus Losos, of Crown Point, left, chats with Navy veteran Fernando Ramos, of Winfield, at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at the Geisen Reception Centre.
John J. Watkins
Geisen hosts vets again
Larry Geisen greets veterans Monday at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at the Geisen Reception Centre in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins
Geisen hosts vets again
Larry Geisen greets veterans Monday at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at the Geisen Reception Centre in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins
Geisen hosts vets again
Army veterans Ronald Petrovich, left, and James Brown chat Monday at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at the Geisen Reception Centre in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Annual Veterans Day dinner in the Geisen Reception Centre
Portage honors her veterans with annual service
Chuck Moseley, a veteran and state representative, speaks to the crowd gathered at the Portage Veterans Day service Wednesday.
Joyce Russell, The Times
Portage honors her veterans with annual service
Porter Superior Court Judge Julia Jent speaks to students and veterans gathered at Woodland Park Wednesday morning for the annual Portage Veterans Day service.
Joyce Russell, The Times
Portage honors her veterans with annual service
Portage Mayor James Snyder addresses school children and veterans during Wednesday's Veterans Day service in Portage.
Joyce Russell, The Times
Portage honors her veterans with annual service
Crisman Elementary School fifth graders salute and hold their hands over their hearts during the Portage Veterans Day service at Woodland Park Wednesday.
Joyce Russell, The Times
Portage honors her veterans with annual service
Veterans listen to speakers Wednesday at the Portage Veterans Day service at Woodland Park.
Joyce Russell, The Times
Hero's welcome
Retired Air Force veteran Daniel Wrasman, 51, of Crown Point, walks through the "hero's welcome" outside Col. John Wheeler Middle School on Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day. His daughter Jessica, 12, is a student at the school.
Marc Chase
Hero's welcome
Retired Army veterans Jesus Sanchez, 36, left, and Enrique Sanchez, 70, both of Cedar Lake, walk through a two-tiered tunnel of students Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day. Mariana Maldonado, 11, of Winfield, who is Enrique Sanchez's granddaughter and Jesus' niece, is a sixth grader at the school.
Marc Chase
Griffith's Veterans Day service
Navy veteran Frank Wayne, of Griffith, listens to the various speakers Wednesday at Griffith's Veterans Day service.
John J. Watkins
Griffith's Veterans Day service
Tom Cushing, from American Legion Post 66, plays Taps on Wednesday at Griffith's Veterans Day service.
John J. Watkins
Griffith's Veterans Day service
American Legion 1st District Commander Tim Conners addresses Griffith's Veterans Day service Wednesday.
John J. Watkins
Griffith's Veterans Day service
St. Mary School kindergarteners sing "God Bless America" at Griffith's Veterans Day service Wednesday.
John J. Watkins
Griffith's Veterans Day service
St. Mary School kindergartener Mariah Pratt proudly waves her flag Wednesday at Griffith's Veterans Day service.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hero's welcome
Jesus Sanchez, 36, of Cedar Lake, left, sits with his niece, Mariana Maldonado, 11, of Winfield, and Mariana's grandfather, Enrique Sanchez, 70, of Cedar Lake, during a Veterans Day ceremony at Col. John Wheeler Middle School Wednesday. Both Jesus and Enrique Sanchez are veterans of the U.S. Army.
Marc Chase
Griffith's Veterans Day service
Tom Cushing, from American Legion, Post 66 plays Taps on Wednesday at Griffith's Veterans Day service.
John J. Watkins
Griffith's Veterans Day service
Navy veteran Frank Wayne of Griffith listens to the various speakers at Griffith's Veterans Day service.
John J. Watkins
Hero's welcome
Joel Martinez, 53, of Crown Point, far left, Harold Borem, 78, of Crown Point, and Bailey Borem, 11, of Crown Point, sit together during a Veterans Day ceremony at Col. John Wheeler Middle School Wednesday. Bailey, a 6th grade student at the school, is the grandson of Harold Borem, a U.S. Navy veteran, and nephew of Martinez, a retired U.S. Marine gunnery sergeant.
Marc Chase
Hero's welcome
Retired U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Joel Martinez, 53, of Crown Point, shakes hands with cheering students outside Col. John Wheeler Middle School Wednesday during a Veterans Day event. Martinez's nephew, Bailey Borem, 11, is a 6th grader at the school.
Marc Chase
111215-nws-chestvet
Chesterton Middle School Veterans Day guest speaker and Iraqi soldier Tim Stover tells his story and talks about what it means to serve the country during the school's annual presentation on Wednesday.
Damian Rico
111215-nws-chestvet
Chesterton Middle School eighth grade orchestra instructor Tom Schnabel leads his muscians during "Amazing Grace" at Wednesday's Veterans Day celebration.
Damian Rico
111215-nws-chestvet
Chesterton Middle School student Camren Benchoff performs a "Star-Spangled Banner" guitar solo at Wednesday's Veterans Day celebration.
Damian Rico
111215-nws-chestvet
Chesterton Middle School Veterans Day guest speaker and Iraqi soldier Tim Stover gets some words of encouragement from WWII and Korean War Navy Pilot Herbert Read, of Chesterton, following the presentation.
Damian Rico
111215-nws-chestvet
Iraqi Army veteran John Fotia, of LaPorte, served in Germany, Iraq and Kosovo. Fotia drove the M35 2½-ton cargo truck (nicknamed the "Deuce and a Half"), to Chesterton Middle School so the students and Veterans Day program attendees can see the truck.
Damian Rico
111215-nws-chestvet
WWII and Korean War Navy Pilot Herbert Read, of Chesterton, attends Chesterton Middle School Veterans Day presentation.
Damian Rico
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
The gym at Chesterton Middle School was filled with veterans who were honored at the 48th annual program Wednesday afternoon.
Damian Rico, The Times
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
111215-nws-chestvet
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Gallery: Griffith's Veterans Day service
Student letters say thanks to veterans
Third-graders at Timothy Ball Elementary School in Crown Point, including, from left, Keith Erickson, Angel Escobedo, Lilly Johnson and Eladio Ruiz, wrote "thank you" letters to local veterans on Veterans Day, "telling them how much we appreciate them for what they have done for our country," said secretary associate Tammy Loosemore.
Provided by Timothy Ball Elementary School
Luncheon honors veterans at senior living center
Veterans, from left, Clarence Verabeek, Matt Mannarelli and Gerard Ooms, toast each other during a Veterans Day luncheon for residents of Hartsfield Village Assisted Living in Munster.
Courtesy of Kathy Morris
Luncheon honors veterans at senior living center
Residents of Hartsfield Village Assisted Living in Munster celebrate Veterans Day at a red, white and blue luncheon that featured patriotic music and gifts.
Courtesy of Kathy Morris
Luncheon honors veterans at senior living center
Resident Harry Peck, at 79, is the Youngest Veteran honored at Wednesday's Veterans Day lunch hosted by Hartsfield Village Assisted Living in Munster.
Courtesy of Kathy Morris
Serve others, VU Veterans Day speaker says
Valparaiso resident Russell Doebler stands upon hearing “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” at Thursday’s annual Veterans’ Day program at Valparaiso University.
Susan O’Leary, The Times
Serve others, VU Veterans Day speaker says
The Valparaiso University ROTC color guard presents the colors Thursday evening at the annual Veterans Day program at Valparaiso University.
Susan O’Leary, The Times
Serve others, VU Veterans Day speaker says
Members of the Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band play the “Elegy for the USS Arizona” at the start of the annual Veterans’ Day program Thursday at Valparaiso University.
Susan O’Leary, The Times
Serve others, VU Veterans Day speaker says
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Tom Cedel, speaks at Thursday’s annual Veterans Day program at Valparaiso University.
Susan O’Leary, The Times
Serve others, VU Veterans Day speaker says
Valparaiso University ROTC cadets Jonathan Hochstedler and Rachel Shane introduce the guest speaker Thursday evening at the annual Veterans’ Day program at Valparaiso University.
Susan O’Leary, The Times
Illiana Christian High School honors veterans
Illiana Christian High School students help celebrate Veterans Day for approximately 75 veterans and their spouses who were guests on Nov. 11 at the Lansing school.
Provided
Illiana Christian High School honors veterans
A flag-raising ceremony took place Nov. 11 at Illiana Christian High School in Lansing in honor of Veterans Day. The ceremony was followed by a breakfast hosted by the Illiana Student Council and GO Club for approximately 75 veterans and their spouses.
Provided
Pride on every face
The gym at Jane Ball Elementary School was packed with veteran’s and guests for the annual Veterans Day celebration. The school has been honoring veterans for more than 20 years. All four Hanover Community School Corp. schools observed the holiday with special music, poems, essays and tributes to veterans.
Provided
Montessori students honor, celebrate veterans
Montessori Children's Schoolhouse students, staff and parents participated in the VFW Post 802 Veterans Day ceremony at Harrison Park in Hammond to help celebrate and honor veterans.
Provided
Longfellow New Tech Elementary Veterans Day Event
Longfellow New Tech Elementary School students stand with hands over hearts for the national anthem on Monday in Calumet Township during a Veterans Day event.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Longfellow New Tech Elementary Veterans Day Event
Lindsay Berndt, left, a music teacher at Longfellow New Tech Elementary School, presents a donation of around $700 to Jason Zaideman, owner of Operation Combat Bikesaver in Cedar Lake, on Monday in Calumet Township during a Veterans Day event.