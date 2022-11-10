Veterans to be honored at events, services across Region

Veterans will be honored throughout the area Friday with a variety of events, services and the unveiling of the new American Legion Plaza in downtown Hammond.

The public is encouraged to attend a Tribute to Our Troops from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday in downtown Hammond at the intersection of Douglas Street and Lyman Avenue.

The intersection is where the Monon and Erie Lackawanna trails are located.

"This is the first tribute of this kind in Indiana to be placed on a bike path in honor of our troops who have served military operations and continue serving," said Ernie Dillon of the American Legion Hammond Victory Post 168.

The event is presented by the American Legion Hammond Victory Post 168 in conjunction with the Veteran's Views radio show and its sponsors.

Those in attendance will include the members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and members of the Indiana National Guard.

The ceremony will include speeches and concludes with a 21-gun salute and "Taps" played by the Hammond Police Department Honor Guard.

Parking is available at the federal courthouse along Douglas Street.

In case of inclement weather, the dedication will take place at American Legion Hammond Victory Post 168 at 6849 Columbia Ave., Hammond.

Other Veterans Day events in the area on Friday include the following:

Crown Point

The City of Crown Point and American Legion Post 20 join in celebrating Veterans Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the east side steps of the historic Lake County Courthouse.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the rotunda of the courthouse.

“Every year, we look forward to honoring the men and women who answer the call to fight for our freedoms. This ceremony is a small way to say, ‘thank you,’ to all the servicemen and women,” Mayor Pete Land said.

The city has passed an executive order allowing full-time city employees who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to take a day off. Signed in 2019, the order allows those employees to request off work "at any time, for any reason," as long as their supervisor approves it.

Kevin Dvorak, commander of American Legion Post 20, said Post 20 has honored veterans since its inception and invited the community to keep with its long-standing tradition on Veterans Day.

Cake and lunch will be served to all veterans; the community is welcome, Dvorak said.

Speakers include Mayor Pete Land; Post 20 Cmdr. Kevin Dvorak; Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Jose Diaz; and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Valparaiso

Valparaiso's observance is from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso.

All are invited to honor military veterans.

There will be a recitation of the names inscribed on the Duty and Sacrifice monument, which pays tribute to those from the Valparaiso area who gave their lives in the service of our country.

Schererville

The Schererville Parks Department, the VFW and the American Legion invite the public to a day of remembering those who served and fought with the Armed Forces.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial, 25 E. Joliet St., Schererville.

In anticipation of inclement weather, the service will be held in the court area of the police department located across the street from the War Memorial.

St. John

Lake Central High School, at 8400 Wicker Avenue in St. John, will host a Veterans Day breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday followed by a presentation at 9 a.m. in the auditorium.

The public is invited to attend both events.

More than 300 veterans and 3,000 students typically attended Lake Central’s annual Veterans Day presentation, which was on hiatus for a few years because of COVID, said Marty Dzieglowicz, veteran and past state commander of the American Legion.

He and his wife, Rose Ann Dzieglowicz, a former state president of the American Legion Auxiliary, will present a tribute to POWs and MIAs.

Vietnam veteran Pat O’Donnell, who served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, will give a talk. O’Donnell serves on the American Legion’s legislative committee, helped develop the Veterans Court in Lake County and is one of the host anchors on Veteran's Views, a radio show that has aired for the past 10 years on WJOB.

The Veterans Day event also will include a posting of the colors ceremony, choir performance and bagpipe performance.

LaPorte

The 35th annual Veterans Day Ceremony in LaPorte is presented by the Mayor's Veterans Committee at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte.