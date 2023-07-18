The Vibrant Michigan City economic inclusive initiative will unveil its new playbook this week.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, the Brookings Institute and Local Initiative Support Services collaborated with local leaders and community members on the economic plan for revitalizing the challenged West Side, Midtown and East Side neighborhoods in Michigan City.

The playbook will be launched at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the HOPE Center at 222 McClelland Ave. The public is invited to attend the plan's unveiling.

“While this is the final step of the playbook process, this is the first step of making a true impact on these areas that is rooted in real research, data, discussions and expert guidance,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “We invite all of our community members to hear first-hand about this unprecedented effort, what has led us here and where we are going next.”

The Community-Centered Economic Inclusion initiative gathered input from across the city to come up with actionable steps for fostering vibrant and thriving communities. They're based on public feedback, guidance from stakeholders and data from The Brookings Insitute.

It includes ideas for economic development, social life and the built environment. The Brookings Institute and Local Initiative Support Services, which normally work with larger metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and Indianapolis, will partner with Vibrant Michigan City for three years to see the project through.

They're also working with Seymour and Warsaw in downstate Indiana to help address economic stagnation and inequity. The playbooks will be published nationally to help other communities across the country with ideas for revitalization projects and initiatives.