The Vibrant Michigan City economic inclusive initiative is planning its next steps.

Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, the Brookings Institute and Local Initiative Support Services have put together a new economic development playbook for the lakefront city in LaPorte County based on data, research and public feedback. It aims to help revitalize the West Side, Midtown and East Side neighborhoods in Michigan City.

“Our next Vibrant Michigan City session will help create a solid foundation to navigate the initial steps of putting the playbook into place through actionable steps,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “Each organization will have an individual to lead and support how to begin moving forward.”

The economic development plan focuses on helping people find work, bringing more life to commercial districts, strengthening neighborhoods, boosting businesses, building more affordable housing, redeveloping sites and connecting more residents to nature and recreational opportunities.

“Under these categories, we are able to pinpoint how we can address our community needs, what we need to focus on and how we can work together,” Hulse said. “In the short term, we can address employment by looking at how to overcome barriers that community members are facing to enter or stay in the workforce. While in the long-term, we are exploring how to reuse the Indiana State Prison grounds and improving Highway 12 to allow for better access to our natural resources.”

Local leaders plan to continue to meet to ensure progress is being made toward the plan, which sets out goals both short-term and long-term.

Brookings Institute and Local Initiative Support Services, who normally work with much larger cities like Los Angeles, committed to helping Michigan City out for three years. It was one of three cities nationwide they worked with on an initiative that seeks to fix economic stagnation and inequity.

For more information, visit www.vibrantmc.com.

,