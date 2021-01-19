Video gaming returns in Cook County, but indoor dining still on pause

LANSING — For months, Sylvia Coco has watched customers head across the state line to Indiana to eat dinner or have a beer.
Now, the Lansing restaurant owner is hoping some of the business will come in the other direction.
On Tuesday, suburban Cook County and Chicago moved into the Illinois Department of Public Health's Tier 2 mitigation level thanks to improving COVID-19 numbers.
Moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2 means, among other easing of restrictions, that video gaming can resume and cultural institutions may reopen.
Shedd Aquarium announced it will reopen for members on Jan. 27, with reopening for the general public set for Jan. 30. The aquarium has been closed since November. More information is available at www.sheddaquarium.org.
The return of video gaming is welcomed by Coco, who owns Kilroy's in downtown Lansing and Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop on the village's west side.
"It's absolutely a positive thing," Coco said. "However, we're going to have to find staff again to cover those hours. It'll definitely help considering Indiana doesn't have (video) gaming."
But Indiana does have indoor dining. The Chicago metro area does not, although Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health OK'd that for a wide swath of the state from the Wisconsin border through most of southern Illinois except for the Metro East area near St. Louis.
While Coco does appreciate the state's approval of a return to video gaming, she would have liked more notice.
"I can't call employees on a whim" to come in and staff Kilroy's during video gaming, which the state allows from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
She estimates video gaming could generate between $1,000 and $2,000 weekly, depending on how soon patrons start coming back.
"That'll really help us pay our bills," Coco said.
As for indoor dining, she's not sure the next tier of reopening — which would allow indoor dining at 25% of capacity — would make a difference for Kilroy's and Dixie Kitchen.
"It still wouldn't justify me opening my doors, not for labor (costs)," Coco said. "Maybe 50% to 75% (capacity) would be worth it for me."
The short notice, again, is another challenge for restaurant owners trying to stay afloat during the pandemic.
"How could I even order food that quickly?" Coco said.