Video gaming returns in Cook County, but indoor dining still on pause

LANSING — For months, Sylvia Coco has watched customers head across the state line to Indiana to eat dinner or have a beer.

Now, the Lansing restaurant owner is hoping some of the business will come in the other direction.

On Tuesday, suburban Cook County and Chicago moved into the Illinois Department of Public Health's Tier 2 mitigation level thanks to improving COVID-19 numbers.

Moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2 means, among other easing of restrictions, that video gaming can resume and cultural institutions may reopen.

Shedd Aquarium announced it will reopen for members on Jan. 27, with reopening for the general public set for Jan. 30. The aquarium has been closed since November. More information is available at www.sheddaquarium.org.

The return of video gaming is welcomed by Coco, who owns Kilroy's in downtown Lansing and Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop on the village's west side.

"It's absolutely a positive thing," Coco said. "However, we're going to have to find staff again to cover those hours. It'll definitely help considering Indiana doesn't have (video) gaming."