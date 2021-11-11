Vietnam veteran awarded copies of lost medals

LAPORTE — Rich Mrozinski's teared up when duplicates of his lost Vietnam War medals were pinned on his sport coat Thursday morning.

Doing the honors was U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, the featured speaker at the annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday in LaPorte.

Roughly 200 veterans and family members and 600 students attended the ceremony at the Civic Auditorium.

“My original medals, I don’t know whatever happened to them. This was a big surprise,” Mrozinski said.

Mrozinski, of Rolling Prairie and a LaPorte County commissioner, was dispatched to his first of two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1970.

He received copies of his Air Force Commendation Medal, which is granted for prolonged acts of heroism or meritorious service, the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal.

"I'm still kind of in shock. It's a big honor," he said.

Walorski told the students in the audience they were "born in the greatest country the world has ever seen."