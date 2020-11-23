 Skip to main content
Viking Artisan Ales taproom gets nod from Merrillville BZA
Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Viking Artisan Ales is closer to opening a taproom at its Merrillville location.

The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals recently gave a favorable recommendation to a variance of use Justin Mattson is seeking to operate the taproom.

Viking Artisan Ales was in Griffith before it moved the brewery to 8622 Louisiana Place in Merrillville.

“We’re looking to expand, open a taproom,” Mattson said.

He said his brewery is permitted in the Louisiana Place location, which has an industrial zoning, but a variance of use is necessary for the taproom, which customers have been requesting “for a while now.”

“We’re just looking to bring business to the Merrillville area,” he said.

Cognito Brewery formerly operated a brewery and taproom at the Louisiana Place site, but that business has since closed.

“We’re just looking to operate it the same way it’s been operated up to this point,” Mattson said.

He said he will work with local food vendors to serve food in the taproom.

“Anything we can do to support local business,” Mattson said.

The variance of use request will go before the Town Council for a final decision. That panel could take action on the matter as early as Tuesday.

The taproom isn’t the only plan to expand the brewery.

Mattson said he envisions the business growing, and he hopes to eventually build a patio in the rear of the facility.

“We’ve got big plans,” he said.

