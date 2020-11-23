Viking Artisan Ales taproom gets nod from Merrillville BZA

MERRILLVILLE — Viking Artisan Ales is closer to opening a taproom at its Merrillville location.

The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals recently gave a favorable recommendation to a variance of use Justin Mattson is seeking to operate the taproom.

Viking Artisan Ales was in Griffith before it moved the brewery to 8622 Louisiana Place in Merrillville.

“We’re looking to expand, open a taproom,” Mattson said.

He said his brewery is permitted in the Louisiana Place location, which has an industrial zoning, but a variance of use is necessary for the taproom, which customers have been requesting “for a while now.”

“We’re just looking to bring business to the Merrillville area,” he said.

Cognito Brewery formerly operated a brewery and taproom at the Louisiana Place site, but that business has since closed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re just looking to operate it the same way it’s been operated up to this point,” Mattson said.

He said he will work with local food vendors to serve food in the taproom.

“Anything we can do to support local business,” Mattson said.