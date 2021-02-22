Viking sculptures could invade Valpo this year

VALPARAISO — The city might be invaded by Vikings this year.

The city Redevelopment Commission is considering a plan to bring sculptures 4 to 5 feet high for local artists to decorate and put on public display. The Vikings would be similar to the cows in Chicago, bulldogs in Crown Point and ducks in Highland.

“Like many industries, art was hit horribly hard last year,” Kurt Gillins told the RDC.

Gillins, vice president of programs and communications at the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, is proposing the RDC fund a minimum of 25 of the Viking sculptures at a cost of $750 to nearly $1,000 apiece, depending on the height and design.

Icon Poly, based in Gibbon, Nebraska, will waive the design fee for orders of 25 or more. If the city opts for male and female versions, that would require ordering 25 or more of each. Delivery is estimated at $1,500 regardless of the number ordered.

“This is an idea that could be accomplished this year if we want to do that,” Gillins said.

Temporary concrete pads would be needed to anchor each of the sculptures, the same as for rented sculptures displayed at the city’s Art Walk on Cumberland Boulevard.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}