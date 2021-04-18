Vikings won't invade Valparaiso this year

“We will be first in choosing for 2022” sculptures for that venue, he said.

The RDC is interested in putting public art on additional traffic and utility boxes like the ones downtown. Gillins shared a list of ones that could be wrapped in designs created by local artists. Sponsorships would be possible for those, too.

In other business, the RDC agreed to purchase a firetruck for the Valparaiso Fire Department.

“Unfortunately, when they buy equipment, there’s pretty strict rules when they have to pay financing off,” Redevelopment Director Brandon Dickinson said. With the RDC purchasing the truck, the fire territory is able to pay back the RDC, with interest over 10 years instead of the six years the fire territory would otherwise be limited to.

Fire Chief Chad Dutz said the department has replaced five ambulances and three engines since the fire territory was created in 2014. The ladder truck being replaced, with the RDC’s assistance, is about 28 years old and out of service.

The old truck has a 102-foot aerial, but “we really need 110-foot” with buildings at the university, taller buildings and setbacks to deal with, Dutz said.