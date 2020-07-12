Virgin Mary statue vandalized, church leaders say

"The people of the Diocese of Gary are saddened by the destruction of this beautiful depiction of the mother of Jesus that has been a signature landmark at the parish for decades," she said. "It is unclear what happened, but we pray for St. Ann parishioners and for the conversion of heart for those responsible for the damage."

The statue measures about five or six feet tall, and is a site some parishioners like to come and pray at, Uko said.

Uko says he chose to have the statue's body, missing its head and hands, propped back up for parishioners and the community to see the damage until it is later taken away for repair.

"People do commit crimes, but I didn't expect it to happen in a place like this," he said. "This one (suspect) is just coming to destroy. What does a person gain by coming to destroy a statue that has been there for years? That is disturbing."

It is unclear when the statue will be repaired, but Hammersley, said parishioner Eustacio Dorado, of Gary, would make an attempt to fix it.

"Regardless of what happened, it tends to bring people together because everyone sees Mary as their mother," Hammersley said. "Even though we found Mary broken, we will pray for the person who did this because they’re broken or lost."