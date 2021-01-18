Virtual MLK service focuses on working to build harmony

Fifty-two years after Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, this nation still faces many of the same social justice issues from 1968, the keynote speaker at a Monday forum said.
“Our nation is hurting most from segregation and discrimination,” Karen Bishop Morris, an associate professor of English at Purdue University Northwest, said in her keynote presentation Monday during PNW’s annual King Holiday event.
These social ills, Morris said, include racism, unfair incarceration of Blacks and Hispanics, and the gender wag gap.
Morris, who is active in on-campus and community activities, based her morning talk on “Working together – building harmony.”
For the first time in the 26 years of the PNW observance, the 2021 program was totally virtual due to COVID-19.
PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said that even in a pandemic, “we can still move forward because of people like you who are willing to work for what Martin Luther King stood for.”
In reviewing the day’s theme, Morris said that “knowing is not enough; building empathy leads to equity.” This process, she said, involves examining the values, goals and drivers of each other, including one’s self.
Morris described King as “a working man, non-stop, and he worked smart and wrote it all down.”
Morris produced volumes written by King, and not just his famous speeches.
A prolific communicator, King was very skilled in oral arguments, Morris said, noting, “He walked the walk he talked. … He was not an intellectual lightweight.”
In working together, Morris said King associated with everyone, including Hispanic leaders, white coal miners and Native Americans.
As a builder, King in the late 1950s started the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, still in existence today. Morris noted that for all of King’s successes, awards, and media coverage, he faced his share of setbacks.
Yet, despite all his enemies, Morris said, King as a person of harmony “was never going to stand down, never become bitter.”
She advised, “If harmony is in you, be harmonious.”
Morris further counseled: mobilize; take stories to the media; reach out to like minds; emulate; elevate yourself and others.
In lieu of donations of needed items collected at the previous PNW person events, the university suggested making a donation to a charity or organization of one’s choice.
In addition, PNW’s ‘Race, Racism, Anti-racism’ lecture-discussion series continues this semester. Purdue Northwest offers four interdisciplinary lectures and discussions about race relations and racism in America. The first event in the series is Unheard Voices of Protest, set for 12:30-1:45 p.m. Jan. 26.Guests are welcome to join via Zoom or Facebook live. Registration is encouraged.
Morris cited victories in civil rights, including California legislation mandating women on boards of directors and Virgin Records posting an anti-slavery statement among its company policies.
“It’s a choice,” Morris said. “Fight peacefully and respectfully, but fight for what is right. … What steps will you take to elevate the lives of others?”