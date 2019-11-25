Northwest Indiana's congressman has endorsed South Bend's mayor for the presidency of the United States.
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, announced his endorsement of Pete Buttigieg on Monday, citing the mayor's support for organized labor and "an economy that works for everyone."
“For decades, I’ve worked alongside the labor community to ensure that Hoosier families could get a fair shake," Visclosky said. "With labor rights under assault across the country, we need a leader who views fair wages and safe working conditions as key to the economic success of this nation. I’ve known Mayor Pete Buttigieg for nearly a decade. I’ve seen him stand with organized labor and have admired his successful record of creating economic opportunities for working families against great odds."
Visclosky alluded to Buttigieg's military service, including deployment to Afghanistan in 2014, in his endorsement.
"We deserve a president who has not only fought for our country but who will continue to fight for an economy that works for everyone," Visclosky said. "Pete has seen firsthand what corporate recklessness can do to American families and I’m confident he can usher in a new era of economic success.”
Visclosky has represented Indiana's first district since 1985. Earlier this month, he announced his retirement at the end of the current Congress. Buttigieg is nearing the end of his second term as South Bend mayor. He is among 18 Democrats seeking their party's nomination for president.