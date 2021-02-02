 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visitor restrictions loosen at Porter, LaPorte hospitals
urgent

Visitor restrictions loosen at Porter, LaPorte hospitals

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest Health – Porter opens a lung nodule clinic FILE

Northwest Health leaders celebrate the unveiling of the new name of the former Porter Regional Hospital. 

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

Hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox have loosened their visitor restrictions as coronavirus cases see decreases in their respective communities.

The new visitor policy will go into effect Wednesday, according to Kelly Credit, director of marketing and communications for Northwest Health. This will effect Northwest Health LaPorte, Northwest Health Porter and Northwest Health Starke. 

“It is the community’s efforts to fight against this virus that have made it safe for visitors to begin coming back into our facilities," the health system said in a news release. "For that we are grateful and we encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and maintain social distance of six feet whenever possible.”

Safety conditions have been put in place for those wishing to visit the hospitals, including the requirement of wearing face masks at all times.

Visitors must also be over 18 years old and will be screened for health conditions at the entryway. Individuals must practice social distancing and only one visitor will be allowed per patient from 1-7 p.m. every day.  

There will be some exceptions made for the number of visitors and visiting hours regarding those in the emergency department, labor and delivery, outpatient procedures, radiology, outpatient diagnostics, pediatrics, NICU and in compassionate care/end-of-life situations. 

However, no visitors will be permitted for COVID-19 patients or patients who have pending COVID-19 test results. The gift shop and cafeteria will also remain closed to visitors. 

For more information about the visitor restrictions, individuals can visit NWHealthIN.com.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Region is changing. Keep up with a subscription to NWI.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts