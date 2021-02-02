Visitor restrictions loosen at Porter, LaPorte hospitals

Hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox have loosened their visitor restrictions as coronavirus cases see decreases in their respective communities.

The new visitor policy will go into effect Wednesday, according to Kelly Credit, director of marketing and communications for Northwest Health. This will effect Northwest Health LaPorte, Northwest Health Porter and Northwest Health Starke.

“It is the community’s efforts to fight against this virus that have made it safe for visitors to begin coming back into our facilities," the health system said in a news release. "For that we are grateful and we encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and maintain social distance of six feet whenever possible.”

Safety conditions have been put in place for those wishing to visit the hospitals, including the requirement of wearing face masks at all times.

Visitors must also be over 18 years old and will be screened for health conditions at the entryway. Individuals must practice social distancing and only one visitor will be allowed per patient from 1-7 p.m. every day.