Visitors near and far travel for Stations of the Cross Good Friday service

ST. JOHN — The Shrine of Christ's Passion served as the perfect last stop of a long journey, prior to heading home, for a Wisconsin couple.

Dan and Cathy McClone, who live in Menasha, Wisconsin, said they've been on the road traveling for three weeks and stayed in South Bend last night so they could arrive at St. John in the morning.

They planned as their last stop to visit the Shrine of Christ's Passion on Good Friday.

Both said it was a great way to end their long travels with just a four-hour drive home.

"We stopped here and have been so impressed. We are almost home. This is beautiful," Cathy McClone said.

The McClones were among the hundreds of people who gathered Friday to walk in the annual Stations of the Cross procession led by the Most Rev. Robert McClory, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Gary.

Kim Stahura, who lives in unincorporated Jackson Township in Porter County, said she came to take part for the first time in the Good Friday event at the annual Stations of the Cross.

Stahura said she has previously visited the Shrine of Christ's Passion but has never come on Good Friday.

"I recently retired so I have my Good Fridays off now," Stahura said.

McClory, who was appointed bishop in February 2020, said taking part in the Stations of the Cross walk is an annual tradition that "lets us remember all that Jesus did for us."

"It's a joy to be here today," McClory said.

McClory said that he estimated, given the crowd, that more people came to take part this year than last year.

"This year with the good weather and the renewed comfort level (from COVID-19 concerns). It's as big a crowd as I've seen," McClory said.

Paul Anderson, general manager for the shrine, introduced McClory to the crowd of followers at the beginning of the walk.

"I want to welcome you all on this blessed day," Anderson said.

Anderson said the event is broadcast across the country and on an app that will "go across the world."

McClory, who arrived to the event in a golf cart, mixed Scripture and lessons during each stop along the trail

At the first station, which depicts Jesus waiting for his sentence, Pontius Pilate asks the crowd who should be spared: Jesus who has said he is Christ or Barabbas, a known criminal?

When the crowd shouts out that Jesus should be crucified then, Pilate shouts out: "What evil has he done?"

Pilate, according to scripture, washes his hands and says," I'm innocent of this just man."

In between Stations of the Cross stops, followers recited the Lord's Prayer or sang songs, including "Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?"

The Shrine of Christ’s Passion, 10630 Wicker Ave., includes among its highlights the interactive, half-mile prayer trail featuring the Stations of the Cross with 40 life-size bronze sculptures. Those who walk the trail on their own get to hear the voice of veteran Chicago broadcaster Bill Kurtis explaining the significance of each station.

Although the sun was shining, the air was cool at the beginning of the noon walk, so the majority came wearing coats and hats.

A few wore masks.

Parents who came pushed babies or toddlers in their strollers while others used wagons or hoisted their children on top of their shoulders.

Older participants rode in powered wheelchairs or were pushed in wheelchairs by loved ones.

Anne Rielly and her daughter, Katie Rielly, stopped by on their way to later visit Anne's college-age daughter who goes to school in Ohio.

The Rielleys live in Dousman, Wisconsin.

Anne Rielly said they knew they'd miss going to church services at home so they wanted to attend the Good Friday event.

Both were impressed at seeing the life-size bronze sculptures.

"It's beautiful," Rielly said.

Joe Suppes lives only a little more than a mile from the Stations of the Cross so he has only missed one or two times during COVID-19 years.

The Stations of the Cross Good Friday event started about 15 years ago, Anderson said.

Suppes, a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, generally comes with his wife but came alone this year.

"It's very emotional. It's very touching," Suppes said of the Stations of the Cross walk.

