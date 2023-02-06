VALPARAISO — VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana has achieved Level 5 status of We Honor Veterans for the third consecutive year.

We Honor Veterans is a program of the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization, and Level 5 is the highest distinction. To be awarded Level 5, an organization must meet rigorous standards of veteran outreach, staff education and enhanced services for veterans and their families under hospice care.

“We’re very proud to have achieved Level 5 status for three consecutive years because it demonstrates our commitment veterans and their families,” VNA Hospice CEO Bob Franko said. “Not only do we host frequent Vet-to-Vet cafes and events, but we gather each Friday at noon in our weekly Salute to Veterans session to honor the service and sacrifice of a veteran and to share our collective gratitude.”

Franko credits Erica Kerkes, the volunteer and We Honor Veterans program coordinator, for her leadership and enthusiasm for serving veterans.

“Erica sets a very high standard for our staff on how we treat and respond to veterans under our care, her passion and commitment is contagious, and everyone is proud to follow her lead,” he said.

Kerkes said it's been “my honor and privilege to lead the We Honor Veterans program for the past three years. Our committee of staff and volunteers have worked so hard to keep up with the standards set forth by NHPCO and we are so proud of the work we have done, especially over the past year.”

The public is welcome to join the VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana team at noon Fridays in the garden of its Arthur B. & Ethel V. Horton Hospice Center, 2404 Valparaiso St., for its brief Salute to Veterans ceremony.

For more information, visit vnanwi.org or call 219-462-5195.