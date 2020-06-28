Voices through unrest: the Region weighs in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As civil unrest envelopes our nation, Northwest Indiana voices are weighing in.

In today's Forum section and on nwi.com, a diverse collection of community and faith-based leaders offer an array of viewpoints as we attempt to foster understanding through the turbulence our society faces.

A partnership including The Times, Lake Area United Way, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Purdue University Northwest worked to collect these viewpoints and offer them today in this forum.

But this is only the beginning. We want to hear the civil and constructive viewpoints of other people in our community — from leaders to citizens.

Throughout the month of July, we will be accepting and publishing collections of letters to the editor on The Times opinion pages and Sunday Forum sections that encourage understanding as we seek a way through this civil unrest.

Please email letters on the topic of 300 words or less to letters@nwi.com between now and the end of July, and we will periodically publish them in The Times and on nwi.com. Include your name, city/town of residence and a phone number where we can contact you to verify the letters. Phone numbers won't be published.