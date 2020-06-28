You are the owner of this article.
Voices through unrest: the Region weighs in
Voices through unrest: the Region weighs in

As civil unrest envelopes our nation, Northwest Indiana voices are weighing in.

In today's Forum section and on nwi.com, a diverse collection of community and faith-based leaders offer an array of viewpoints as we attempt to foster understanding through the turbulence our society faces.

A partnership including The Times, Lake Area United Way, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Purdue University Northwest worked to collect these viewpoints and offer them today in this forum.

But this is only the beginning. We want to hear the civil and constructive viewpoints of other people in our community — from leaders to citizens.

Throughout the month of July, we will be accepting and publishing collections of letters to the editor on The Times opinion pages and Sunday Forum sections that encourage understanding as we seek a way through this civil unrest.

Please email letters on the topic of 300 words or less to letters@nwi.com between now and the end of July, and we will periodically publish them in The Times and on nwi.com. Include your name, city/town of residence and a phone number where we can contact you to verify the letters. Phone numbers won't be published.

Today's guest viewpoints include a pastor who has led peaceful Region protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The guest columns appearing today also include the thoughts of a Region university chancellor, leaders of some of Northwest Indiana's biggest charitable and civic groups and faith-based leaders of diverse backgrounds.

We hope you will accept this invitation to share your voice as a way of fostering civil discourse and a way forward from civil unrest.

Voices Through Unrest: Region weighs in on racial strife, divisions

A collection of Northwest Indiana charitable, civic, educational and faith-based leaders begin a discussion of the civil unrest facing our nation in the Sunday, June 28, Forum section in The Times and nwi.com. Here are their thoughts as our Region and nation seek better understanding and a way forward from issues of racism, inequality and other divisions.

  • Michael Suggs

As an African American male raised during the Baby Boomer generation, I learned what I call the "Theory of Success." This theory includes attr…

The Region weighs in

See guest commentary of Region voices regarding civil unrest in our nation.

Merrillville boys basketball coach Bo Patton tips off a new series in which local coaches and athletes will talk about the George Floyd protests and other aspects of Black life in America. Sports, Page C1.

