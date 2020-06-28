Voices through unrest: the Region weighs in

As civil unrest envelopes our nation, Northwest Indiana voices are weighing in.
In today's Forum section and on nwi.com, a diverse collection of community and faith-based leaders offer an array of viewpoints as we attempt to foster understanding through the turbulence our society faces.
A partnership including The Times, Lake Area United Way, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Purdue University Northwest worked to collect these viewpoints and offer them today in this forum.
But this is only the beginning. We want to hear the civil and constructive viewpoints of other people in our community — from leaders to citizens.
Throughout the month of July, we will be accepting and publishing collections of letters to the editor on The Times opinion pages and Sunday Forum sections that encourage understanding as we seek a way through this civil unrest.
Please email letters on the topic of 300 words or less to letters@nwi.com between now and the end of July, and we will periodically publish them in The Times and on nwi.com. Include your name, city/town of residence and a phone number where we can contact you to verify the letters. Phone numbers won't be published.
Today's guest viewpoints include a pastor who has led peaceful Region protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The guest columns appearing today also include the thoughts of a Region university chancellor, leaders of some of Northwest Indiana's biggest charitable and civic groups and faith-based leaders of diverse backgrounds.
We hope you will accept this invitation to share your voice as a way of fostering civil discourse and a way forward from civil unrest.
Voices Through Unrest: Region weighs in on racial strife, divisions
A collection of Northwest Indiana charitable, civic, educational and faith-based leaders begin a discussion of the civil unrest facing our nation in the Sunday, June 28, Forum section in The Times and nwi.com. Here are their thoughts as our Region and nation seek better understanding and a way forward from issues of racism, inequality and other divisions.
Let’s begin the conversations toward understanding and reconciliation.
I’ve been the senior pastor at Goodwill Christian Church of East Chicago for 17 years and a community activist for over 25 years.
Crisis management at 10,000 feet: Confederate flags, portraits and names of schools are all coming down.
Where do you even start to speak to kids, especially children of color, about the civil unrest our nation faces and why some people still harbor hate based on skin color? Times Executive Editor Marc Chase looks within as he considers the unrest and how to address it within his own family's diversity.
As an African American male raised during the Baby Boomer generation, I learned what I call the "Theory of Success." This theory includes attr…
As I reflect on our turbulent times, I find myself having empathy for those that feel mistreated, misunderstood, and disadvantaged. While ther…
“Eeny meeny miny moe, catch a N-----, by the toe …” That’s the counting rhyme I learned from the neighborhood kids to determine who was “it” i…
Racism in America is a HIGHLY complex issue. I have spent days since our attention was taken away from COVID and placed firmly (again) on this…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.