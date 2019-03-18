MERRILLVILLE — Town Councilman Shawn Pettit attempted to serve up a potential economic development project on recently, but it fell short of the net.
Pettit made a motion to sell a maximum of 4 acres of the more than 30 acres of property the town owns in the 6600 block of Broadway. The intent of the sale is for the development of a private multi-purpose gym.
Pettit said he was approached by a local volleyball club that wants to build a facility there, and it is willing to invest between $3 million and $4 million in the facility.
Pettit's motion failed because of a lack of a second.
“I thought it was a simple motion,” Pettit said, “I don't know what to say.”
Council President Richard Hardaway said he supports the project, but he was unable to second the motion as president of the council.
Pettit said the potential volleyball facility would bring a variety of benefits to the town, and he isn't giving up on it.
“I'm going to keep bringing it up,” he said.
In addition to funding Merrillville would receive through the sale of the land, the property would return to the tax roll, Hardaway said.
He said the town could receive about $85,000 annually in property taxes if a $4 million facility is erected.
The club would host tournaments, which would “put heads in beds” at local hotels, Pettit said.
“This is a textbook definition of an economic development project,” he said.
The more than 30 acres of property Merrillville owns on Broadway is designated for a community center, and the town continues to plan for that facility.
After acquiring the land, Pettit was contacted by the volleyball club.
He said the organization, which has about 450 members, currently leases space. It wants to build its own facility and identified the Broadway property as an ideal location, Pettit said.
The volleyball facility would operate independent of the town's future community center, he said.
Pettit said he doesn't want Tuesday's lack of action to cause the volleyball club to look elsewhere to build a facility.
“I'm tired of losing projects to other communities,” Pettit said.
Councilwoman Marge Uzelac believes it's too early to make a decision about the matter, and she believes that's a reason the motion failed to advance.
She said council members are seeking more details before they are ready to act on the issue.