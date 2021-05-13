Volunteers build ramp for woman with limited mobility

PORTAGE — Vickie Taggart could barely contain herself as she heard the sounds of saws buzzing and hammers pounding recently.

The noise meant she would soon regain some of the freedoms she lost two years ago when she suffered a stroke, paralyzing her left side.

Outside, about a dozen members of Carpenters Local 1005 of Merrillville were busy building Taggart a wheelchair ramp to lead from her home to the outdoors.

“I’m so excited. It means so much to me. I am beyond grateful,” Taggart said, adding she hadn’t been able to get out much the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of a ramp.

A friend of Taggart’s had contacted Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy about Taggart’s predicament. Clancy contacted Steve Toth, president of Local 1005.

“When someone calls for us, we come running. We try to do as many community-based initiatives as possible,” Toth said. “We want to make sure everyone can get out for their medical appointments.”

Toth said the group builds 10 to 12 wheelchair ramps each year.