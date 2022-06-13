Volunteers fill 600 backpacks for students

MICHIGAN CITY — Hundreds of children will head back to school with brand new backpacks packed with supplies, thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

A total of 600 backpacks purchased by Franciscan Health Michigan City through its Mission Fund were stuffed with supplies on June 8 by volunteers in the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room at the hospital. Five hundred of the backpacks will be donated to the Michigan City Area Schools Back to School Rally, and another 100 backpacks will go to St. Stanislaus School.

Meanwhile, Franciscan Health Michigan City is aiming to help even more children with its annual Backpack Drive among its staff. These backpacks will be donated to Sandcastle Shelter and Stepping Stones Shelter.

Outside donations are welcome and should include a new, gender-neutral backpack filled with the following supplies: one package of pencils, one package of filler paper, one package of pens, one box of crayons, one package of markers, one ruler, two glue sticks, one package of erasers, one pair of scissors, one pencil case and two folders. Completed backpacks may be brought to volunteer services at Franciscan Health Michigan City until July 13.

