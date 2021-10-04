Volunteers invited to plant trees on Saturday

GARY — Volunteers are invited to plant trees Saturday morning in Gary.

Trees will be planed from 9 a.m. to noon at West 2nd Avenue and Buchanan St. in Gary. Register at scabuchananstreettreeplanting.eventbrite.com.

The Student Conservation Association will demonstrate proper tree planting techniques. Volunteers will then help to plant, mulch, and water trees.

Tools will be provided, and plantings will take place rain or shine. Volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes and bring drinking water and a face mask.

For COVID safety, tools and gloves will be cleaned and sanitized prior to the event. Face masks will be required.

The Student Conservation Association crew is a team of five local young adults planting and maintaining trees in the Calumet region, while gaining valuable urban forestry and leadership job skills.

Sam Vergara, Student Conservation Association program manager said “Our crew can only plant so many trees in a day, but when community members volunteer, we can make a huge impact.”

Tree plantings are being planned for Saturdays through November. These tree plantings were made possible in part with funding from BP America.

The Student Conservation Association is a partner in CommuniTree Calumet, an initiative to plant 10,000 new trees in the region by 2022. Learn more on Facebook @CommuniTree_Calumet or www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEym9Glzk5g.

