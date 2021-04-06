Volunteers needed for Indiana Dunes Earth Day cleanup

Registration for the first Indiana Dunes Trash Trekkers Earth Day Cleanup is now open.

This year’s cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon April 22 and is sponsored by the Friends of Indiana Dunes, Indiana Dunes Tourism, and the Volunteer Office of Indiana Dunes National Park.

Family, friends, neighbors, and park employees will join forces to collect a winter’s worth of trash and debris from roadsides, beaches, the Little Calumet River, and the trails of Indiana Dunes Country to help beautify the parks and make the region a cleaner place to live.

“Participating in the cleanup is a great way to take pride in your community, celebrate the spring, and enjoy your neighborhood National Park” said Volunteer Program Manager Jim Whitenack.

Crews will collect and bag roadside trash to be picked up later by Indiana Dunes National Park maintenance crews. To be assigned to a cleanup location, register with the park’s volunteer office before April 18. Email parkconnection@gmail.com or call 219-221-7098 for more information.

For more information on Indiana Dunes National Park, please contact the visitor center's information line at 219-395-1882 or www.nps.gov

