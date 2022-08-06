Volunteers pitch in to help at Day of Caring

Deborah Grad has been committed to community volunteering for the past 20 years.

It's time and effort neither she nor her husband, Tom, consider work. It's something they enjoy doing.

Grad, manager of the Crown Point branch of the Old National Bank, came to St. Jude House in Crown Point on Friday to volunteer her time as part of the United Way of Northwest Indiana's annual Day of Caring.

She was joined by her husband and 10 other volunteers.

"It's a great cause and we believe in it and are proud to be part of it," said Suzy LaBarge, a volunteer of 30-plus years who works at the Highland branch of Old National Bank.

They were assigned gardening duties, including weeding and mulching, and planted yellow lilies, furnished by the bank, which were planted in flower beds at the back.

LaBarge, joined by Maureen Cipolla, a mortgage lender at the Highland branch of Old National Bank, took on kitchen duties, cleaning the stove and countertops.

This year marks the 19th year for the Day of Caring, said Anicia Kosky, chief impact officer for United Way of Northwest Indiana

The Day of Caring, the largest single-day volunteer event across the Region, brings together nonprofits, businesses, municipalities, civic groups and residents to help local nonprofits with facility improvements and client-support projects.

This year 1,074 volunteers tackled 70 projects in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, Kosky said.

"We are so grateful to our community. Our nonprofit partners work so hard and couldn’t do what they do without volunteers," Kosky said.

The day kicked off with a free breakfast rally in Valparaiso, presented by Strack & Van Til Food Market.

“Our nonprofits are always looking for help, and not necessarily manual labor,” board chair Jeff Strack said.

Volunteer Kaye Frataccia has been participating in Day of Caring since it began in the early 2000s, she said. Frataccia said maybe 400 people showed up that first year. She remembers it well because she was a United Way board member.

“This is the work we need," Strack said. "This is what keeps us a vibrant community."

Matt Holowell led his team of Shive Hattery employees at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. “It’s a lot of fun and gets some team-building benefits for the group,” he said.

Joszelyn Hill stood in the prairie, peering out between ragweed and other plans as she yanked invasive species. “This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” walking off the trail into the prairie. “I hope I don’t get a rash after this.”

Porter County Parks & Recreation Superintendent Jake McEvoy said pulling the invasive plants lets native species grow.

At Whispering Pines Retirement Communities, Don Evans and his team from Peoples Bank pulled thistles from the banks of a pond. “We’ve got nine people out here, and we’ve already worn through a few pairs of gloves,” Evans said. “The thicker the better. Cheap gloves don’t pay off.”

United Way has several projects that can be handled by volunteers through the end of the month.

Those who would like to volunteer through the United Way of Northwest can still do so by signing up by visiting nwivolunteer.org, Kosky said.