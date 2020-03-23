Volunteers renovate Boys & Girls Clubs game room in Lake Station

LAKE STATION — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently renovated the game room in its Lake Station Club, thanks to a number of local union workers who assisted with the renovation by donating their time and services.
The renovation began with a demolition made possible through the donation of two full-size dumpsters from Republic Dumpster and Teamsters Local 142, as well as the volunteer work of several sheet metal workers from Local 20, who helped complete the demo work.
Additionally, new lights were installed, thanks to a donation from the electricians’ union IBEW Local 697, and Kleckner Interior Systems donated new ceiling tiles, which were installed by Carpenters Local 1005.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana also thanks the following individuals for volunteering their time and services in service of this project: painters from Local 460 Kaden Fox, Mike Loonam, Mike Kidd, Jordan Riley, Gage Fleming, Dimitrios Slopelitis, Isrrael Alarcon, Michael Erickson, Cole Snuffer, Sean Norris; carpenters from Local 1005 Eric Brogdon, Carson Justice, Kenny Anderson, Abel Llnars, Brian Kennedy, Andrew Lopez, Ryan Higgins; teamster from Local 142 Mike Toth and Chris Camplen; electricians Matt Fingar, Mike Jungsma, Frank Mikolaszyk, Aaron Mikolasyk, Teresa Baranowski, Donald Bullock, and Nick Hardesty; and sheet metal workers Chance Lawson, Rob Beecher, Kreg Homoky and Jeff Hamilton.
“We’re grateful to Republic dumpster and Kleckner Interior Systems for their donations, and we thank all the union workers for volunteering their time and hard work to help update our club,” said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
"We know they work hard to build our communities, and for them to come in on their off time and help us out means a lot to our organization and our kids.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.