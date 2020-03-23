Volunteers renovate Boys & Girls Clubs game room in Lake Station

LAKE STATION — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently renovated the game room in its Lake Station Club, thanks to a number of local union workers who assisted with the renovation by donating their time and services.

The renovation began with a demolition made possible through the donation of two full-size dumpsters from Republic Dumpster and Teamsters Local 142, as well as the volunteer work of several sheet metal workers from Local 20, who helped complete the demo work.

Additionally, new lights were installed, thanks to a donation from the electricians’ union IBEW Local 697, and Kleckner Interior Systems donated new ceiling tiles, which were installed by Carpenters Local 1005.