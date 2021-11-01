Volunteers ring bells for Red Kettle kickoff

Connie Vizena, center, with the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, looks on Monday as her partner Kyle Feck gets a high-five from Anne-Marie Kuczora, of Schererville. Kuczora had just donated to The Salvation Army kettle drive. It began Monday in Lake County.
John J. Watkins, The Times
With his guitar prop in hand, volunteer Kyle Feck, with the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, helps to gathers donations Monday for The Salvation Army Red Kettle drive at the Strack & VanTil supermarket in Crown Point.
The bells began ringing Monday for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle drive in Lake County.
The Porter County Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign will kick off from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 in front of the Porter County Courthouse, 16 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso, said Angie Kalin, developmental director for The Salvation Army.
The kickoff will serve as an invitation for everyone to attend an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Porter County Salvation Army headquarters at 799 Capitol Road in Valparaiso.
The Red Kettle campaign kicks off this season as thousands of Hoosiers are still experiencing the ongoing impact of the pandemic as they struggle to stay in their homes.
More than 85,000 households in Indiana are behind on rent, according to Policy Link. The Salvation Army has seen an increase in requests for emergency financial assistance for rent, mortgages and utilities during the past 18 months.
The Salvation Army in Lake County is hoping to collect $300,000, up from the amount collected in last year's campaign.
While The Salvation Army has been able to fill bell ringing hours at some of the kettle locations, there are still many spots to fill.
