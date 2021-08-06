Volunteers scatter across NWI to assist agencies during United Way's Day of Caring

United Way volunteers scattered to work sites across Northwest Indiana to help a variety of agencies.
At the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville on Friday, volunteers did some landscaping in the parking lot and swept out dirt and debris that had accumulated near the loading docks.
“It’s an easy sacrifice to make,” said Nathan Tait of Valparaiso. “I’ve always loved doing volunteer stuff.” He enjoys cleaning, too.
John Fuentes of Cedar Lake knew his 4-year-old son would be proud of his father. The boy told his teacher that his Earth Day project would involve picking up trash.
Andy Campbell, of Downers Grove, said their employer gives employees paid time off once or twice a year to volunteer their services in the community.
At the other end of the parking lot, volunteers redid landscaping near the sign to uncover more of the asphalt prior to the parking lot being redone. The result was a pollinator garden to attract butterflies and bees.
For Victor Barker, the project held special meaning. “My dad used to be the president of the food bank years ago,” he said. The landscaping work was a break from his normal routine of rehabilitating tanks used to store industrial gases.
Sarah Barnard, the food bank’s volunteer coordinator, said the agency has had about 6,000 volunteers this year alone. In 2019, there were 4,000.
“This is a safe place for people to come for food,” she said. The food bank’s 25 employees are busy making sure everyone has access to food, so volunteers are needed to help maintain the buildings and grounds.
At Lakeshore Paws in Valparaiso, the labor involved cleaning and spending time with the dogs.
Lisa Herma vacuumed the carpeting and upholstery in a van to try to get out the dog hair.
Kelly Miller spent time with Rodger, a 1-year-old dog blind since birth. The agency is hoping to find Rodger a foster family or permanent home.
“I love dogs. I love to see them get good homes,” Miller said.
Lori Hess and Karly Scherer spent time in a large cage with Pepper to help the dog overcome shyness around people.
Lakeshore Paws board President Jeanne Sommer was grateful for the volunteers’ help, saying every room in the shelter was cleaned and the dogs enjoyed the extra attention.
At a kickoff breakfast at Central Park Plaza in downtown Valparaiso, United Way of Porter County Executive Director Kim Olesker thanked the volunteers for their efforts.
“Today we have more than 530 volunteers helping 35 nonprofits with 65 projects in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties,” she said.
“You’re going to make so much impact on the lives of all the people you’re serving today,” Governance Committee Chairwoman Heather Ennis said, but the greatest impact will be on the lives of the volunteers themselves.
Jeff Carrico, market director for Meijer, told the volunteers of a young boy — himself — whose life was turned around by a United Way agency’s efforts. At the end of the month, when the money had run out, agencies provided food for the family. At age 12, he was sent to live with his great-grandfather. The Big Brothers Big Sisters program provided mentoring to him to keep him from running around with the wrong people.
“The work that you do impacts people. It changes lives,” he said.
