Volunteers scatter across NWI to assist agencies during United Way's Day of Caring

United Way volunteers scattered to work sites across Northwest Indiana to help a variety of agencies.

At the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville on Friday, volunteers did some landscaping in the parking lot and swept out dirt and debris that had accumulated near the loading docks.

“It’s an easy sacrifice to make,” said Nathan Tait of Valparaiso. “I’ve always loved doing volunteer stuff.” He enjoys cleaning, too.

John Fuentes of Cedar Lake knew his 4-year-old son would be proud of his father. The boy told his teacher that his Earth Day project would involve picking up trash.

Andy Campbell, of Downers Grove, said their employer gives employees paid time off once or twice a year to volunteer their services in the community.

At the other end of the parking lot, volunteers redid landscaping near the sign to uncover more of the asphalt prior to the parking lot being redone. The result was a pollinator garden to attract butterflies and bees.

For Victor Barker, the project held special meaning. “My dad used to be the president of the food bank years ago,” he said. The landscaping work was a break from his normal routine of rehabilitating tanks used to store industrial gases.