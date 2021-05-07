Volunteers Team Up 2 Clean Up at Portage Township parks

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — Despite the morning’s steady drizzle April 24, more than 60 Portage Township residents came out to clean up township park sites, roadways and around the township’s Airport Road building.

It was part of the 10th annual Team Up 2 Clean Up event sponsored by Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy and the Portage Township Parks Department.

Crews, representing churches, organizations, businesses and individuals came together at the parks office before being given job assignments. They worked at Haven Hollow Park, Field of Dreams Park, along McCool Road and at the trustee’s office. They picked up trash, removed rocks, weeded and gave a general overhaul of the assigned areas.

“Every year there seems like there is more commitment from the community and it is amazing,” said Clancy at the turn out.

He lauded the residents for their continued commitment to the parks over the last 10 years, from coming out to the annual clean up events, to the formation of the Friends of Portage Township Foundation and the parks department itself.

“I’m excited about where we are going,” Clancy said about the parks department, adding he invites everyone to come out and see what’s been happening at the parks.