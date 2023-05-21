MICHIGAN CITY — A decision on requiring inspections of rental properties is on hold until July.

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said lots of new factors have come up from code enforcement and other people, and she hopes landlords will be happy with the new version of the proposed ordinance.

The council voted 5-3 to table the ordinance, but that didn’t prevent the public from giving the council an earful.

“Are you prepared for the lawsuits that will probably come if you pass this ordinance?” Lorraine Manion asked. “You have good intentions, but the solutions that come along from these knee-jerk reactions usually harm the people they’re intended to help.

“This is a violation of our private property rights, and they come from God."

Landlord Ernie Hollihan complained about the postponement.

“This is being dragged out forever and ever. I don’t understand it,” he said. “It’s been dragged out too dang long.”

In other business, the council delayed action on a request by Eric and Patricia Perrin to connect their Michiana Shores residence to the Michigan City sewer system at their own expense.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said the homeowners should pay the Michigan City Sanitary District’s cost to inspect the work as well.

Zygas was “shocked and disappointed” that the Perrins followed all the rules in December but got this delay from the council. “They have some time constraints. Things have to be done within 30 days and everything,” she said.

In another matter, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, gave an update on an urgent request for a new aerial truck for the Fire Department.

“There is a truck that was made, and we can move to purchase it,” he said, rather than waiting three years to get a new one. “We need to do it as quickly as possibly can be done. They make pumpers, they don’t make aerial units. And if we don’t move, it could be gone.”

“This is a truck that wasn’t even expected, but it fell into our lap,” Fire Marshal Jeff Bruder said. “It’s not a want. It’s a need. We want to reassure all the community members and taxpayers that they aren’t unprotected. We still have a vehicle.”

The department is using a 1995 backup truck while the newer aerial truck is down for about six months for repairs — and at a hefty price, he said. When a new truck is purchased, they'll need to buy another to replace the 28-year-old truck.

The city shouldn’t be at this point, Paul Przybylinski said. “There was no equipment replacement for 10 or 12 years in the schedule. If there was equipment that was replaced, we wouldn’t be at this juncture.”

Additionally, the council gave 5-3 approval for a fund to set aside $250,000 to repair brick streets.

The 2nd Ward has most of these streets, Paul Przybylinski said, and repairing the streets will preserve his district’s character and historical nature.

“A lot of these streets are approaching 100 years old,” he said. Brick streets tend to last longer than asphalt roads. “I live on a brick street, and I believe it also helps to slow down traffic in the neighborhoods.”

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, objected to excluding brick streets in tax increment financing districts from use of money set aside in that fund. Were it not for that provision, Zygas said, she would support the ordinance.

Przybylinski said the Redevelopment Commission should pay to repair those streets.