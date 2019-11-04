HAMMOND — Having lost by a thin margin in the May primaries to a political newcomer, City Council President Bob Markovich will be out of a job come Jan. 1.
Or will he?
After serving eight terms on the Hammond City Council, Markovich has put his name down for the council's open secretary position, according to a job application obtained by The Times.
The application was submitted Oct. 29, just one week after Markovich suggested during a public council meeting that a fellow council member was playing politics in an attempt to get a particular person into the position.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. suggested a possible conflict with Markovich.
"Was this his plan all along?" McDermott said. "Bob always had his eyes on the job for himself, obviously, or he wouldn't have put in for it."
Markovich declined comment Monday despite requests for an interview to clarify his intentions. So it's unknown when, exactly, Markovich made the decision to apply.
"Personally, I don't think it's legal for Markovich to even be considered for the job (before Jan. 1) because he is still a council person, and he's put in for a city job that they're trying to fill right now. You can't work for the part of government you're in charge of," McDermott said.
Markovich and Councilwoman Janet Venecz, D-at large, got into a heated, public argument at an Oct. 21 City Council meeting about the open secretary position. There, Markovich accused Venecz of playing politics in her suggestion they reopen the application process to allow for displaced city court employees to apply.
Hammond is phasing out its city court at the end of the year and eliminating up to 25 positions across city government. Venecz, McDermott and other council members have expressed desire to find city jobs for displaced court workers.
"If we have an opportunity to hire somebody that's losing their job, that's way more important than bringing in a new employee, but Councilman Markovich has made the argument that he's losing his job Jan. 1 also, and he should be relocated," McDermott said.
At the Oct. 21 meeting, Markovich objected strongly to Venecz's motion to reopen the job for additional applicants, saying the city already went through an application process in which everyone had a chance to apply for the job. He said the posting was up for weeks.
"After we spent all this time looking over qualifications, it sounds like we want to open this up again because somebody's got a special person they want to apply, and they're going to make sure that person gets that position," Markovich said.
"It sounds like politics is being played," he also said at the time. "Politics is involved, and that's what it is. That's the way it's been the last 32 years I've been a councilman. No matter what you do, whether it's right or wrong, if you've got five votes it's going to happen. Common sense doesn't mean a thing, or what's best for the people, for the taxpayers. That's what's going on. There's somebody special they want for this position, and that's what's going on. It comes down to politics. It's not what you know, it's who you know. Whether the best person will get that job, God only knows."
Hammond advertised as recently as last month for the $32,640-a-year job, which involves assisting the council's existing secretary with tasks like answering phones.
Markovich's Oct. 29 job application states his qualifications for the job include his 32 years on the council, his familiarity with the job duties, and "several college degrees."
Asked to comment Monday, Venecz declined to discuss Markovich or his application, but added: "The only thing that I am going to say is that, if you can't say anything nice about someone, don't say anything at all."