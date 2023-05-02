Voter turnout has been light on Election Day so far.

Voters headed to the polls to decide contested mayoral races in Gary, East Chicago, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City, as well as school referendum races.

"It's quite a bit lower than in 2019," Porter County Clerk Jessica Baily said of the turnout into mid-afternoon.

About 3,500 people voted by mid-Tuesday afternoon, down from 8,300 at the same time in 2019.

No significant issues have been reported at the polls in Porter County.

"It's been going smoothly," she said.

The Porter County Clerk's Office was expecting lighter turnout in the municipal and local elections given the lack of big-ticket national races and fewer contested races locally than in 2019. It's using the opportunity to roll out its new wait-time app.

Voters can download an app or go to the Porter County website to see the estimated wait times at the different polling locations. It's been working with the county GIS department for a year on the project.

"We wanted to implement it this year to work out the kinks so it would be ready for the presidential election," Baily said. "It will allow voters to view the wait times for close to where they currently are and get directions to the polling places."

It's a new feature the clerk's office launched because of the switch to voting centers, where voters are no longer tethered to a single polling place in their neighborhood where they always go to vote.

"Poll workers are getting used to manipulating the website to advertise the wait times," Baily said. "Voters will be able to know how long they'll have to wait in line and if there's a shorter wait somewhere else. It's definitely more convenient."