Voting equipment readied for referendum

VALPARAISO — Porter County election officials tested equipment to be used in the MSD Boone Township special election this fall.

Everything went smoothly Friday, as it always does during the public test.

Election Board members were given a lesson in how to use the vote tabulation machines. They’ll be working election night to count the votes.

The election will cost taxpayers in Boone Township more than $18,000, County Clerk Jessica Bailey said. Had the referendum been on the ballot in a normal election year, the county would have absorbed the cost

The referendum is on whether to allow a previously approved tax increase for the school district to continue. The 21-cent maximum tax increase would be extended for eight more years if approved by voters. It was originally approved in 2014.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the special election.

Early voting will be at the Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., and the Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A, in downtown Valparaiso. Early voting will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 1.

Voting on Election Day, Nov. 2, is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.