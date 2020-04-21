VU sued over law school closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — The closure of Valparaiso University’s 141-year-old law school is giving scholars one more lesson in civil litigation.

The Illinois-based Lutheran Legacy Foundation, Inc. is suing the institution that has graduated thousands of attorneys but is shutting its doors because of declining enrollment. The law school will cease operation after the last class graduates this year.

The foundation seeks to have VU give up an endowment, now worth more than $1.4 million so it can be donated to law education elsewhere.

The suit, filed this week, is now pending before U.S. District Court Judge James Moody.

No hearings are yet scheduled. Federal court, like Valparaiso University and Indiana’s other schools, are currently closed for most business this month because of the pandemic.

The Lutheran Legacy Foundation was started in 1953 by Clara and Spencer Werner, devout Lutherans and owners of a Paris, Illinois, cereal mill.

They donated $500,000 in 1976 to Valparaiso University, an independent Lutheran institution of higher education, to help build an addition to its law library.