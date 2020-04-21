VU sued over law school closure

HAMMOND — The closure of Valparaiso University’s 141-year-old law school is giving scholars one more lesson in civil litigation.
The Illinois-based Lutheran Legacy Foundation, Inc. is suing the institution that has graduated thousands of attorneys but is shutting its doors because of declining enrollment. The law school will cease operation after the last class graduates this year.
The foundation seeks to have VU give up an endowment, now worth more than $1.4 million so it can be donated to law education elsewhere.
The suit, filed this week, is now pending before U.S. District Court Judge James Moody.
No hearings are yet scheduled. Federal court, like Valparaiso University and Indiana’s other schools, are currently closed for most business this month because of the pandemic.
The Lutheran Legacy Foundation was started in 1953 by Clara and Spencer Werner, devout Lutherans and owners of a Paris, Illinois, cereal mill.
They donated $500,000 in 1976 to Valparaiso University, an independent Lutheran institution of higher education, to help build an addition to its law library.
The foundation later agreed the donation and money earned from its investments, which had grown to more than $1.4 million by 2018, also could be used to provide scholarships for VU law students.
But differences between the foundation and VU grew recently after announcement of the law school closing.
The decision to close the school came after a deal fell through in late October 2018 with Middle Tennessee State University to transition the Valparaiso law school to the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, campus. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission voted against MSTU creating a juris doctor program.
Valparaiso University administrators said that was the last viable option.
The suit alleges Valparaiso University now intends to use the law school endowment to fund scholarships for students involved in dozens of VU’s other academic majors.
The suit alleges VU can no longer fulfill the limited charitable purpose of the Law School Fund.
It alleges state law requires the court to transfer that money to another law school or another foundation supporting the study of law.
Vice President Darron C. Farha, Valparaiso University’s first General Counsel, referred all comments on the suit to Nicole Niemi, a VU spokeswoman, who couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment.