VU's new president aims to build bridges

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University President Jose Padilla said the university he now leads is aiming to build bridges in society.

“I want us to be the place where people come together and debate,” reaching consensus despite differences that have created a political chasm nationally, he said.

That bridge building includes a discussion with Mayor Matt Murphy after Thursday’s Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce luncheon, at which Padilla was the featured speaker.

They planned to talk about VU’s lawsuit against the city over Murphy’s plan to turn apartments at two Uptown East into affordable housing for residents instead of student housing.

Padilla took office at VU on March 1 with a list of issues to address. COVID-19 quickly came to the forefront.

The day began with a university film crew following him. When he returned to his office, he said, he was quickly pulled into a meeting where he learned 60 students had tested positive for COVID-19. Padilla canceled in-person classes for two weeks and ordered remote learning for all students as well as cafeteria changes and other safety precautions.

Students have answered that call to action well, bringing the positivity rate down to under 1% now, he said.