Vyto's Pharmacy raising funds for homeless animals through Humane Indiana

Vyto's Pharmacy is looking to save homeless animals this month.

The independent pharmacy chain with locations in Hammond and Highland is raising funds for the Humane Society in December to help dogs and cats find forever homes and rehabilitate animals injured in the wild.

Vyto's Pharmacy, which dispenses many veterinary medicines, is displaying decorative snowmen created by its staff at all its stores.

The snowmen will be auctioned off by a blind and silent bid process to raise money for Humane Indiana's programs.

Humane Indiana's shelter and adoption center, as well as its animal clinic, is on 45th Avenue in Munster.

"Our fun committee selected Humane Indiana because of their dedication to helping both homeless pets and at-risk wildlife in the Region," said Accounting Specialist and Social Media Coordinator Cathie Antczak.

"We're a team of animal lovers and it just made sense for us," Antczak said.

"Many of our compounding labs patients are dogs, cats, bunnies and birds which links us directly to pets and pet parents in the area," she said.

Vyto's Pharmacy has Angel Paw trees at all three of its locations. Donors can drop off new or unused gifts for Humane Indiana's shelter pets at any of the three locations.

The effort is just one of many charitable causes Vyto's Pharmacy has taken undertaken, Antczak said.

"For several years, we've taken the opportunity during the holidays to give back to the community by hosting toy drives for Nazareth Home, taking part in Christmas gift collections for Carmelite Home and even collecting pajamas for nursing home patients in need," she said.

"Our staff is made up of residents from all over the Region and we know that helping others — in any capacity we can — benefits the people and pets in our neighborhoods and provides us with a sense of connection," Antczak said.

Donors are invited to drop off spare change in the Humane Indiana collection boxes located in every Vyto's store, with 100% of the donated funds going to Humane Indiana.

Donors also can contribute $5 per ticket to Humane Indiana by buying Harvest Tyme Family Farm's Christmas Tyme Lights tickets for any Thursday in December using the VPHITHURSDAYS code.

"We invite everyone to stop in any one of our stores to pick up a gift tag from our Angel Paws tree or drop some change in our collection boxes," Antczak said.

"We can even take donations over the phone when paid with a credit or debit card," she said.

Plus, our Snowmen are up for auction and can be viewed, in person, at our Hessville location or on our Facebook page," Antczak said.