HIGHLAND — The Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer's steps off Sunday at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.
The walk is the world's largest event to raise awareness and fund for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden represent people's connection to Alzheimer's, their personal reasons to end the disease.
The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The walk will be held outdoors and implement additional safety protocols, including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.
Masks are encouraged and will be available at the park.
Options are also being offered to participate online and "walk from home" in local neighborhoods.
The opening ceremony is at 1 p.m. at the park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. Participants may walk the route before or after the ceremony.
Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer's hold up flowers to symbolize those affected in different ways by the disease on Sunday in Crown Point. Orange flowers symbolized general support for a cure to Alzheimer's; purple flowers symbolized someone who lost a loved one to the disease; yellow flowers represented caregivers helping those with Alzheimer's; and blue flowers represented those living with Alzheimer's.
From right, Jolene Reese and her kids, Ryanne and Jake, all of Valparaiso, are joined by Jolene's nephew, Billy Spargo, of Chesterton, her sister-in-law, Chrissy, and her mother, Kathy Spargo, of Hebron, at the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday in Crown Point. The family together sported tutus and were named "Team Mamma," walking in remembrance of Joyce Bivins who was lost to Alzheimer's disease.
Gallery: 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Crown Point
Supporters and participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer's traversed the grounds of the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday in Crown Point.
Photos by Kale Wilk, digital producer.
1 of 34
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer's hold up flowers to symbolize those affected in different ways by the disease on Sunday in Crown Point. Orange flowers symbolized general support for a cure to Alzheimer's; purple flowers symbolized someone who lost a loved one to the disease; yellow flowers represented caregivers helping those with Alzheimer's; and blue flowers represented those living with Alzheimer's.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walk to End Alzheimer's
A Hudson Hornet leads the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walk to End Alzheimer's
From right, Jolene Reese and her kids, Ryanne and Jake, all of Valparaiso, are joined by Jolene's nephew, Billy Spargo, of Chesterton, her sister-in-law, Chrissy, and her mother, Kathy Spargo, of Hebron, at the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday in Crown Point. The family together sported tutus and were named "Team Mamma," walking in remembrance of Joyce Bivins who was lost to Alzheimer's disease.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Zaria Rock, foreground, and Carly Gubitz, both of Merrillville, direct walkers as they split on 1 or 3 mile courses on Sunday during the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Merrillville High School students volunteer at the Walk to End Alzheimer's and cheer on participants on Sunday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer's traverse through the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Merrillville High School students volunteer at the Walk to End Alzheimer's and cheer on participants on Sunday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Billy Spargo, of Chesterton, rides in a wagon and sports a purple cape with an Alzheimer's ribbon at the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday in Crown Point.