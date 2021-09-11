 Skip to main content
Walk to End Alzheimer's steps off Sunday
alert urgent

Walk to End Alzheimer's steps off Sunday

092720-nws-alzheimers_06 (copy)

Erin Stojic, of Valparaiso, helps set up the Promise Garden during the Walk To End Alzheimer's event in Wicker Park last year.

 Joe Ruffalo, file, The Times

HIGHLAND — The Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer's steps off Sunday at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.

The walk is the world's largest event to raise awareness and fund for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden represent people's connection to Alzheimer's, their personal reasons to end the disease.

The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The walk will be held outdoors and implement additional safety protocols, including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. 

Masks are encouraged and will be available at the park. 

Options are also being offered to participate online and "walk from home" in local neighborhoods.

The opening ceremony is at 1 p.m. at the park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. Participants may walk the route before or after the ceremony.

For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk.

Gallery: 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Crown Point

Supporters and participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer's traversed the grounds of the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday in Crown Point.

Photos by Kale Wilk, digital producer.

