Walk to End Alzheimer's will be different, but the goal is the same

“Several teams have partnered with restaurants, are doing raffles or putting their artistic or culinary skills to use to encourage donations,” she said.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to raise money is for participants to connect their Walk fundraising page to their Facebook page, and event organizers have added features so that participants can do that from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app as well, Stojic said.

“They can also use the app to send emails and text messages to friends and family, and even deposit checks,” she said.

Although a large portion of this year’s event will take place virtually, volunteers are still needed for help leading up the events and on the day of the events.

“We are fortunate to have a number of dedicated volunteers in our area, but understandably, some had to step back this year,” Stojic said.

Those interested in volunteering can email Stojic at estojic@alz.org or go to alz.org/indiana/volunteer.

“We always tell people that no matter your interest or skill set, there is a role for you,” she said. “It is a really rewarding way to give back to the community.”

For more information on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, go to act.alz.org/walk.

