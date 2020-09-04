Walk to End Alzheimer's will be different, but the goal is the same

Like many events across the nation, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will look different this year.
Make no mistake, however, organizers say. The cause behind the walk is the same, and it’s more important than ever.
“This year, our Lake County and Michigan City walks will take place everywhere,” said Erin Stojic, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager for both events. “Though we cannot gather for a large, in-person gathering, our walkers will be able to log in on their computers to a live-streaming of our opening ceremony and a countdown to walk.”
Afterward, participants can walk their neighborhoods, on tracks or trails, or anywhere else that is safe, Stojic says. Lake County’s event will take place Sept. 26, followed by Michigan City’s walk on Oct. 10.
As part of the events, volunteers will plant Promise Gardens to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s at Wicker Park in Lake County and Washington Park in Michigan City.
“Each walk will still maintain its local feel, with walk day activities planned by our local committees and hosted by community members,” Stojic said.
Nearly 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 110,000 Hoosiers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. There are an estimated 340,000 Hoosiers who serve as unpaid family caregivers.
Last year, the Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised about $135,000 and the Michigan City Walk raised about $73,000.
“These much-needed dollars fund our 24/7 Helpline, support groups and programming, and research toward treatment and a cure,” Stojic said.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, programming has continued.
“In just the first few months of the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter offered more than 100 education programs and caregiver support groups online or by phone,” she said.
With several of the organization’s constituents at high risk for COVID-19 complications, walk organizers knew this year’s event would need to take on a different look despite its critical role in fundraising.
“While there will be an online component to these events, we know that for many participants, the annual tradition of walking is really meaningful,” Stojic said. “That’s why we are excited to provide a way for people to walk safely while still raising awareness.”
Participants will receive Walk to End Alzheimer’s flags that they can plant in their garden or display in their windows, and then carry those with them on walk day.
Although many participants have had to change the way in which they fundraise without traditional in-person gatherings, event organizers have seen innovative and virtual fundraising events this year, Stojic said.
“Several teams have partnered with restaurants, are doing raffles or putting their artistic or culinary skills to use to encourage donations,” she said.
One of the easiest and most effective ways to raise money is for participants to connect their Walk fundraising page to their Facebook page, and event organizers have added features so that participants can do that from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app as well, Stojic said.
“They can also use the app to send emails and text messages to friends and family, and even deposit checks,” she said.
Although a large portion of this year’s event will take place virtually, volunteers are still needed for help leading up the events and on the day of the events.
“We are fortunate to have a number of dedicated volunteers in our area, but understandably, some had to step back this year,” Stojic said.
Those interested in volunteering can email Stojic at estojic@alz.org or go to alz.org/indiana/volunteer.
“We always tell people that no matter your interest or skill set, there is a role for you,” she said. “It is a really rewarding way to give back to the community.”
For more information on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, go to act.alz.org/walk.
