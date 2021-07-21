WANISS announces scholarship winners

The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS) has announced this year's scholarship winners.
The Edith Root Youth Scholarship winners are Louie Pastore, 17, of Munster and Abbey Edwards, 17, of Crown Point.
Pastore, who is homeschooled and going into his senior year, is using his scholarship money to attend the Berklee Drums and Percussion Summer Workshop in Boston, Massachusetts.
The workshop takes place from Aug. 16-18.
"I chose this program because I want to try something new and exciting to take my musical abilities to the next level. Lately, I have been taking an interest in Berklee and I know of a few people who studied there. I want to experience the day-to-day life of a college student drummer," Pastore said.
Pastore, who joined the Youth Orchestra in 2017 in first chair percussion, is involved in Boy Scouts, having obtained the Eagle Scout rank; symphonic band, concert band, jazz band, church organist, altar server, photography/photojournalism, fitness/weight training, chess and audio engineering.
Edwards, who will be a senior at Crown Point High School, attended Butler Woodwind Camp in Indianapolis from June 13-17.
She is involved in wind ensemble, marching band, jazz band, pep band, advanced orchestra, chamber orchestra, Latin club, creative writing club and certamen team.
Offices held by Edwards include first chair wind ensemble, concertmaster of advanced orchestra and concertmaster of chamber orchestra.
Edwards joined the Youth Orchestra in 2018 as first chair, playing the bassoon and violin.
"I am a violinist, who in my recent years have taken to playing the bassoon as well. I've grown so fond it that when the position opened up, I jumped at the opportunity to play bassoon in the youth orchestra as well as my high school wind ensemble," Edwards said in her scholarship application.
The Edith Root Scholarship was established in 1984 in the memory of Edith Root, a former WANISS member.
Root was instrumental in the establishment of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra.
The scholarships help promote and encourage the musical education of Youth Orchestra members by offering financial support to attend summer musical programs such as workshops, camps or master classes.
All members of the Youth Orchestra are eligible to apply. The number of scholarships given varies from year to year depending on the amount of money currently in the fund.
Scholarships are awarded in the amount up to $500 each.