WANISS announces scholarship winners

Offices held by Edwards include first chair wind ensemble, concertmaster of advanced orchestra and concertmaster of chamber orchestra.

Edwards joined the Youth Orchestra in 2018 as first chair, playing the bassoon and violin.

"I am a violinist, who in my recent years have taken to playing the bassoon as well. I've grown so fond it that when the position opened up, I jumped at the opportunity to play bassoon in the youth orchestra as well as my high school wind ensemble," Edwards said in her scholarship application.

The Edith Root Scholarship was established in 1984 in the memory of Edith Root, a former WANISS member.

Root was instrumental in the establishment of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The scholarships help promote and encourage the musical education of Youth Orchestra members by offering financial support to attend summer musical programs such as workshops, camps or master classes.

All members of the Youth Orchestra are eligible to apply. The number of scholarships given varies from year to year depending on the amount of money currently in the fund.

Scholarships are awarded in the amount up to $500 each.

