WANISS goes Hollywood in latest fundraiser
MERRILLVILLE — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS) "went Hollywood" for its latest fundraiser.

WANISS presented a fundraising brunch on Sept. 16 at Innsbrook Country Club.

The title of the presentation was Music! Music! Music! Hollywood Film Musicals: development, production and differences from Broadway by Dr. Ron Small.

A total of 50 guests attended and the event was a sell-out crowd.

In his presentation, Small incorporated film clips from Hollywood musicals beginning with silent films.

He also explained the philosophies and technologies available in the film industry that made Hollywood musicals different from their stage versions.

The brunch was a successor to the Sunday brunch salons that for years raised funds for the Northwest Indiana Symphony by presenting educational programs about classical music.

This year the program was a bit more modern.

The estimated profit from the event was $1,000.

The WANISS Committee for this event was chaired by Belinda Potoma. Other members of the committee were Cindy Ault, Linda Eisenhauer, Tresa Radermacher, Christine Small, Charlene Tsoutsouris, and Marty Ross, WANISS president.

For more information, contact the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society office at 219-836-0525

