WANISS hosts 49th May Wine Brunch

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society hosted its 49th annual May Wine Brunch with a new twist this year.
Participants had the option of attending in-person or staying at home and making a contribution which goes to the symphony orchestra, WANISS president Marti Ross said.
Some 154 attended the brunch held recently at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts while 40 others opted to stay at home but contribute to the fundraiser, Ross said.
"Forty ladies paid to stay home today," Ross said.
This year's event included the Boulevard of Shoppes & Avenue of Hats voting; May wine, brunch, entertainment by Karin Kurek, pianist and Kamen Vatchev, violinist and a raffle drawing.
"People are happy to be back together," Ross said of those who gathered at the event.
The annual brunch is one of the organization's two large annual fundraisers for the symphony orchestra, Ross said.
Last year's May Wine Brunch was a virtual event held on June 24 with members encouraged to wear their traditional hats and to drink a glass of May wine while taking then contributing photos online on the organization’s Facebook page.
The event earned WANISS the Gold Award of Excellence for its 2020 Stay at Home Wine Brunch.
It was one of six volunteer organizations chosen by The Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras to receive the honor.
The Volunteer Council’s annual award program recognizes outstanding projects done by volunteer associations from around the country that help ensure the success of their orchestras.
Longtime WANISS member Linda Eisenhauer named and founded the original May Wine Brunch in 1972.
Each year there is a hat contest and a glass of May wine served with a strawberry in the glass, Eisenhower said.