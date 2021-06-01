WANISS hosts 49th May Wine Brunch

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society hosted its 49th annual May Wine Brunch with a new twist this year.

Participants had the option of attending in-person or staying at home and making a contribution which goes to the symphony orchestra, WANISS president Marti Ross said.

Some 154 attended the brunch held recently at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts while 40 others opted to stay at home but contribute to the fundraiser, Ross said.

"Forty ladies paid to stay home today," Ross said.

This year's event included the Boulevard of Shoppes & Avenue of Hats voting; May wine, brunch, entertainment by Karin Kurek, pianist and Kamen Vatchev, violinist and a raffle drawing.

"People are happy to be back together," Ross said of those who gathered at the event.

The annual brunch is one of the organization's two large annual fundraisers for the symphony orchestra, Ross said.

Last year's May Wine Brunch was a virtual event held on June 24 with members encouraged to wear their traditional hats and to drink a glass of May wine while taking then contributing photos online on the organization’s Facebook page.