Warrant issued for defendant in murder-for-hire case
Ronnie E. Major

 Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Department

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge issued a bench warrant Thursday for a defendant in a murder-for-hire case after he failed to appear for the third time since he was released from jail on his own recognizance a year ago.

Ronnie E. Major, 50, of Gary, was charged in 2016 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the homicide of 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.

Major was released from jail July 19, 2019, after Judge Samuel Cappas granted his attorney's request to release him under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding him in custody. The rule allows for exceptions when delays are caused by the defendant or a congested court calendar.

Major last appeared in court Feb. 28, when he again asked for more time to hire an attorney. 

He has been represented by a number of attorneys over the years, including Scott King, Darnail Lyles and most recently Jamise Perkins.

Perkins withdrew from Major's case in late 2019 when she joined the Stracci Law Group, which represents one of Major's co-defendants.

Major failed to appear in court in November, but avoided arrest by arriving for a hearing before Cappas the following day.

An April court date was continued to June 11, because of the coronavirus shutdown.

When Major failed to appear June 11, attorneys discussed the possibility Major might not have received notice of the hearing. Cappas rescheduled the hearing for Thursday.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said Thursday it appeared mail sent to Major was being returned as undeliverable. 

Cappas said, "We need to get him in here. Bench warrant, no bond."

Major requested in January that his jury trial in the murder-for-hire case be vacated as he looked for a new attorney. No new trial date has been set yet.

