Warrant issued for defendant in murder-for-hire case

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge issued a bench warrant Thursday for a defendant in a murder-for-hire case after he failed to appear for the third time since he was released from jail on his own recognizance a year ago.

Ronnie E. Major, 50, of Gary, was charged in 2016 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the homicide of 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.

Major was released from jail July 19, 2019, after Judge Samuel Cappas granted his attorney's request to release him under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding him in custody. The rule allows for exceptions when delays are caused by the defendant or a congested court calendar.

Major last appeared in court Feb. 28, when he again asked for more time to hire an attorney.

He has been represented by a number of attorneys over the years, including Scott King, Darnail Lyles and most recently Jamise Perkins.

Perkins withdrew from Major's case in late 2019 when she joined the Stracci Law Group, which represents one of Major's co-defendants.