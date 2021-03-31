Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City readies for opening

MICHIGAN CITY — Some of the new animals at the Washington Park Zoo double as pest control experts.
The tamandua is a small anteater. “They eat about 9,000 ants a day in the wild,” Zoo Director Jamie Huss said. At the zoo, however, their diet is somewhat different. “They get a meat slushy,” she said.
These animals are nocturnal, so the exhibit will use lighting to get their days and nights mixed up.
The alligator yard will see capybara added.
Baby wallabies will be fun this year, too. They were born over the winter.
Workers have been busy getting the zoo spruced up for the visitors who will arrive beginning Thursday.
Huss’ mother, Jan Weinig, was busy painting the fence black by the zebra enclosure. The zebras don’t need their stripes repainted, Huss said with a grin.
Weinig, a former zookeeper, continues to volunteer after her retirement. Volunteers are welcome at the zoo; just call to ask about opportunities.
Summer help is still needed, too, for the gift shop, concessions and maintenance.
The gift shop had been relocated last year because of the pandemic but is back beside the entrance gate this year. The number of visitors allowed in the gift shop will be limited because of the pandemic.
No one got COVID-19 last year at the zoo, which made the staff happy, Huss said. But the zoo employees are accustomed to washing hands frequently to keep the animals and staff as safe as possible, she said.
Throughout the zoo, masks still will be required. That’s especially important near animals because they can get COVID-19, too, Huss said.
That’s why the one-on-one animal encounters won’t happen until late summer at the earliest, Huss said. The zoo has used virtual education as a substitute.
Eventually, she hopes enough money will be donated to build a large classroom building near the entrance. It’s on a list of improvements the zoo would like to make. So is changing the aviary to enable visits in what is now the off-season, between Nov. 1 and March 31.
Renovating the big cat exhibit is a high priority, Huss said. The plan calls for expanding their territory to let the animals go vertical up the hill. Glass walls will be added so visitors can safely get closer to the animals.
Zoo improvements are funded by donations and grants but also by attendance fees. Last year, with the zoo opening late and then limited to half capacity because of the pandemic, revenue dropped accordingly.
This year, admission is $8 for adults ages 12 to 61, $7 for seniors and $6 for children ages 3 to 11. Michigan City residents get a $1 discount. Children younger than 3 are admitted for free. Memberships are available, too.
The train is closed because of the need for social distancing. The tower is open as long as LaPorte County is in the blue category or better for COVID-19, Huss said.