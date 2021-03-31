Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City readies for opening

No one got COVID-19 last year at the zoo, which made the staff happy, Huss said. But the zoo employees are accustomed to washing hands frequently to keep the animals and staff as safe as possible, she said.

Throughout the zoo, masks still will be required. That’s especially important near animals because they can get COVID-19, too, Huss said.

That’s why the one-on-one animal encounters won’t happen until late summer at the earliest, Huss said. The zoo has used virtual education as a substitute.

Eventually, she hopes enough money will be donated to build a large classroom building near the entrance. It’s on a list of improvements the zoo would like to make. So is changing the aviary to enable visits in what is now the off-season, between Nov. 1 and March 31.

Renovating the big cat exhibit is a high priority, Huss said. The plan calls for expanding their territory to let the animals go vertical up the hill. Glass walls will be added so visitors can safely get closer to the animals.

Zoo improvements are funded by donations and grants but also by attendance fees. Last year, with the zoo opening late and then limited to half capacity because of the pandemic, revenue dropped accordingly.